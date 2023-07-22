The Tennessee Titans are flying high heading into training camp after having beaten the New England Patriots to the punch when it came to landing DeAndre Hopkins' signature, but they still have some other contract-related work to figure out before training camp gets underway. One such guy who still needed a deal was their second-round draft pick in quarterback Will Levis.

Levis, who was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, slid to the Titans at the 33rd overall pick, and will be competing with Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis for snaps at quarterback. Levis will likely be given time to develop behind the scenes, but still needed a contract before training camp approached. While it took a bit longer than expected, Levis officially signed his rookie deal with the Titans on Saturday morning.

The @Titans have agreed to terms with QB Will Levis. All of the team's draft picks are now under contract. READ https://t.co/V3k0L9Hka3 pic.twitter.com/ouCE6I9TOl — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 22, 2023

Levis signing his rookie deal was pretty much a formality, but it's still good to see that there won't be any sort of contract dispute lingering over his head in what figures to be an important training camp for him. Tannehill has the inside track to be Tennessee's Week 1 starter, but if Levis stands out during training camp, he could make things interesting.

While the money on this deal isn't known just yet, it is a four-year deal for Levis that will give him time to develop into the Titans starter of the future. Levis is a raw prospect in some regards for sure, but he could contribute to this team sooner than expected, and given his high pre-draft billing, he will likely have a lot of eyes on him during training camp.