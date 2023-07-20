DeAndre Hopkins confirmed what everyone already knew; he is the newest member of the Tennessee Titans. The All-Pro wide receiver spoke for the first time since the big news broke early in the week, taking to Instagram Live to address fans and his new competitors for the first time.

“It's official, I'm a Titan,” Hopkins said, via Bussin With The Boys. “Be on the lookout, we back AFC South.” There are plenty of skeptics who do not think Hopkins' arrival will move the needle much for a Tennessee team that went 7-10 last season and appeared to be entering a transition phase. A two-year, $26 million contract makes an extremely compelling argument all on its own, but there is ample reason for the 31-year-old to believe that the Titans can win their division.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still growing and the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are rebuilding with rookie quarterbacks. Moreover, Ryan Tannehill missed five games last season, including the regular season finale against the Jaguars that decided the AFC South. Even if the veteran QB is pushed out for newcomer Will Levis, head coach Mike Vrabel has to feel confident about his battle-tested roster.

DeAndre Hopkins allows them the opportunity to keep pace with Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville. He tallied 64 receptions for 717 yards in just nine games with the Arizona Cardinals last year. That type of receiver production is largely unknown to the Titans, who have not had much of a passing attack the last couple of seasons.

They are gambling again with a player on the north side of 30, but betting on a future Hall of Famer who has elite hands and a minimal injury history seems like a reasonable wager to make. This team's quest to regain AFC South supremacy will rest heavily on Hopkins' shoulders. His newfound responsibilities begin Tuesday, July 25th at training camp.