The Tennessee Titans have two intriguing young quarterbacks on their roster in Malik Willis and Will Levis. As the Titans prepare for the start of the preseason, here are where the two quarterbacks fall on the depth chart, reports Titans insider Jim Wyatt.

“Malik Willis is listed as the No.2 quarterback, behind starter Ryan Tannehill, with rookie Will Levis third on the depth chart. This is not a surprise at this point, but the back-up QB topic always generates discussion.”

Wyatt emphasizes that it isn't a surprise that Malik Willis is currently listed above Will Levis on the Titans depth chart. Willis is going into his second year in the NFL while Levis is entering his rookie season, so it really does make sense that Levis takes the last spot.

The Titans in general will have a very interesting season at quarterback if Ryan Tannehill struggles. Tannehill struggling will most likely lead to Willis getting a shot, although he was very underwhelming in limited appearances last year, and the Titans didn't spend a draft pick on Levis to plan on never giving him an opportunity. If Tannehill plays poorly and Willis reciprocates in relief, then it would make a lot of sense for Levis to get his eventual chance.

Overall, the Titans quarterbacks will at least be pleased that they get to throw to DeAndre Hopkins this year. This would help all of them on the field, although Hopkins has played for plenty of bad quarterbacks and bad teams in general throughout his career. Stay tuned into the rest of the Titans preseason in regards to any more updates on the future of the quarterback position in Nashville.