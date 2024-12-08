The Tennessee Titans' letdown of a season continued in Week 14 with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who previously were tied with the New York Giants for the worst record in the NFL. While the loss hurts the now 3-10 Titans, it was almost a complete disaster after Will Levis suffered an injury scare late in the first half.

Levis hurt his shoulder on the final play of the half as he was hit by Josh Hines-Allen on a deep dropback. After the game, Levis revealed that the play re-aggravated his AC joint shoulder injury, though he remained in the game after taking a few shots at halftime, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

The same injury that caused him to miss three weeks earlier in the year was in his right throwing shoulder. He initially suffered the injury while diving for a first down on a scramble against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

As a result of the hit from Hines-Allen, Levis ended Week 14 with just 168 passing yards and just one run for three yards. The Titans' offense sputtered as a result as they lost a low-scoring affair 10-6. Tennessee failed to score a touchdown for the first time in 2024.

Without a healthy Levis, Tennessee leaned on Tony Pollard to lead their ground game. Pollard finished with 102 rushing yards on 21 carries and added 22 receiving yards on a pair of catches.

Titans lose second straight disappointing game

Now 3-10 on the year, the Titans are tied with Jacksonville for the second-worst record in the league. The Giants' Week 14 loss made them a league-worst 2-11.

As the team's starting quarterback, Levis is now just 1-8 in 2024. The Week 14 result was the Titans' second straight disappointing effort after they were blown out 42-19 by the Washington Commanders in their previous outing. While not expected to win the game, Tennessee allowed the second-most points to an opponent all season.

Levis' letdown performance ended a three-game run of over 200 passing yards. He continues to struggle with accuracy against man coverage, which the Jaguars ran for most of the game. The second-year quarterback completed just 19 of his 32 pass attempts, giving him a lousy 5.25 yards per attempt. Levis was also criticized by fans for missing an open Chigoziem Okonkwo on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter.

Neither Levis nor head coach Brian Callahan gave any further indication on Levis' shoulder injury and if it may affect his Week 15 availability. The Jaguars have one week before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. If Levis is unable to go for that game, Mason Rudolph will likely earn another start.