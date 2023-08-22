Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis went viral during the 2023 NFL Draft process for claiming that he puts mayonnaise in his coffee. This claim is now culminating in Levis landing an historic lifetime partnership with Hellmann's Mayonnaise, reports The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

#Titans rookie QB Will Levis has signed a lifetime supply deal with @Hellmanns Mayonnaise. Levis went viral during the draft process when he revealed he once put mayonnaise in his coffee. Levis is the first athlete to secure such a deal. pic.twitter.com/hOYQUmQ7Zw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2023

“Today is a very special day. It really is the culmination of years and years of hard work to become the best football player that I could possibly be…and for it to come to this moment, is a dream come true. It's not everyday that someone offers to compensate you in mayonnaise. I'm proud to officially announce that I have signed a lifetime supply of Hellmann's contract.”

The press advertisement from Hellmann's is a spoof press conference where Will Levis if officially announcing his contract to be compensated in a lifetime supply of mayonnaise. He announces the deal and then takes questions surrounding his love of mayonnaise and how it has landed him where he is now.

Despite landing the lifetime contract, Levis probably has more pressing things on his mind amid a preseason quarterback battle with Malik Willis. Reports surfacing as of now have Willis ahead of Levis in the battle for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Ryan Tannehill, so Levis will have something to prove before the regular season begins.

Stay tuned into any further updates regarding Will Levis and his partnership with Hellmann's mayonnaise. Although it is a funny partnership, Levis is undoubtedly more focused on beating out Willis and getting closer to earning a starting opportunity for the Titans.