With three games left on the season, the Tennessee Titans are making a change at quarterback, as they have sent Will Levis to the bench in favor of Mason Rudolph. While some teams opt to bury their quarterback on the depth chart after benching them, it doesn't seem like that's what the Titans will be doing with Levis.

It's been a rough season for Levis, who has looked completely lost under center after showing some promise as a rookie in 2023. Tennessee could have opted to just shut him down for the season since he's still dealing with a bothersome shoulder injury, but he is still expected to be Rudolph's backup in Week 16 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

“Titans QB Will Levis (right shoulder) is expected to be the backup to Mason Rudolph, despite being listed as questionable, source said,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Will Levis is one play away from getting back on the field for Titans

In 11 games, Levis has thrown for just 1,916 yards, while throwing 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his time on the field. It's been a constant struggle for Levis, as he's been unable to hit open receivers, while also committing a myriad of ridiculous mistakes. Frankly, it's a surprise it took the team this long to turn to Rudolph under center.

However, Levis still could conceivably find his way onto the field, as he will serve as Rudolph's backup, assuming he is healthy enough to suit up for this one. Rudolph has shown an ability to move the offense consistently when he's been on the field this season, though, so chances are he will be given a fairly long leash as Tennessee attempts to play out the string on what has been a miserable 2024 campaign for them.