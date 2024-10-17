The Tennessee Titans have had a dreadful start to the 2024 NFL season. Tennessee is 1-4 heading into Week 7 and desperately need to get a win to keep their season alive. The Titans need a spark to increase their confidence and get them rolling again as we inch towards the second half of the season.

Titans QB Will Levis admitted that he briefly went through a tough mental spot after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4. However, Levis said that he is now more confident than ever and ready to lead the Titans down the stretch.

“(My confidence is) high,” Levis said after Wednesday's practice, per Jim Wyatt of the team's website. “I was disappointed how I let myself dip for that brief period of time. But I feel like I am back, and I am not going to let myself lose that again. I think the second you lose that edge it is hard to come back from. You just have to maintain that to be able to go out there and have that confidence and mindset to do what you are capable of.”

The Titans need Will Levis to keep that killer mentality alive moving forward. Tennessee won't have much success if their QB is playing conversative football.

“So, that's what I am making sure I remind myself of every day, regardless of what my box score or stat line looks like,” Levis concluded. “I know who I am, and at the end of day, numbers, or whatever anyone has to say, doesn't define me.”

Next up for the Titans is a Week 7 matchup against the Bills.

Titans WR Calvin Ridley breaks silence on ‘frustrated' comments from Week 6

Will Levis is not the only player on the Titans who is frustrated with the team's slow start.

Titans WR Calvin Ridley aired his frustration after the team's Week 6 loss. Part of his frustration was getting zero catches in the game.

Ridley cleared the air about his frustrated comments on Wednesday, per Paul Kuharsky.

“I think I was more frustrated about losing and not really helping in the beginning or anything,” Ridley said Wednesday. “I wasn’t frustrated with the coaches, players or anything, I just want to help us lose if we’re going to lose. You know what I’m saying? That’s all I was trying to say. When you’re frustrated, it just comes out. I was mad. But I wasn’t frustrated at my teammates or anything. I was frustrated with losing. I want to win, I want to be a part of winning. We’ve got a good team. We should be winning. That’s how I feel. Emotions came out. But I believe in my team and myself, my coaches and everything. I want to help us win, and that’s all.”

Calvin Ridley will need to play at the top of his game if the Titans are going to beat the Bills in Week 7.