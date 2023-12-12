Will Levis had a hilarous troll job of the Dolphins after he led the Titans to a shocking come-from-behind win in Week 14.

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis delivered on the field and during postgame interviews in Week 14. After leading Tennessee to a miraculous come-from-behind victory against the Miami Dolphins on the road Monday night, Levis slipped in a subtle troll job, mentioning that he can’t wait to watch Miami’s Hard Knocks episode on HBO (h/t Paul Kuharsky).

Will Levis tells the #Titans’ media in Miami ‘I’m excited to watch that HBO episode,” referring to in-season Hard Knocks on the #Dolphins which will air Tuesday night.

Levis and the Titans looked as though they were circling down the drain when the Dolphins went up 27-13 off a Raheem Mostert rushing touchdown with over four minutes remaining in regulation. But Tennessee never gave up, completing a historic comeback win thanks to back-to-back touchdowns by DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry each behind Levis-led drives.

Levis passed for 327 yards and a touchdown while completing 23 of his 38 throws against the Dolphins. That victory by the Titans will be talked about for a long time by Tennessee fans, whose appreciation of the young quarterback grows each passing week. So far in the 2023 NFL regular season, Levis, selected by the Titans in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, has 1,593 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Titans’ chances of making the playoffs remain bleak, but they have some momentum going into Week 15’s date with the Houston Texans at home. That’s also an opportunity for Tennessee to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.