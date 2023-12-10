Here are our bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans as they face the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Tennessee Titans have had a rather disappointing season so far in 2023. As they prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Titans will need to put their boldest foot forward to turn their fortunes around. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Titans in their upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Loss in Week 13

The 2023 Titans season has been a mixed experience so far, with a 4-8 record and a Week 13 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans have shown some improvement in their offense. They have 213 total first downs and 1219 total rushing yards. However, they have also faced challenges. These include losing three key offensive linemen and a talented linebacker during the offseason. As a result, the Titans have become inconsistently competitive in a weak AFC South division. The future of the team remains uncertain, with a possible sub-.500 record ahead. They'll try to salvage some pride and rebound this week against the Miami Dolphins.

Levis Losing Ground

In the 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts, Will Levis showcased a mixed performance. He completed 16 of 33 passes for 224 yards, securing one touchdown and avoiding interceptions. Despite reaching the 200-yard mark for the first time in his last three starts, Levis faced challenges. He made less than 50 percent of his pass attempts and endured six sacks that resulted in three fumbles. Out of his six starts, Levis has failed to score multiple touchdowns in four games and has achieved 200 yards only three times. He will continue to struggle here against Miami. We have Levis falling short of 200 total yards here.

Henry's Setback and Comeback

Derrick Henry left Sunday's game against the Colts due to a potential concussion after an impressive display. He collected 21 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of his two targets for 18 yards. Although Tyjae Spears is poised to take over in Henry's absence, the running back's limited practice on Thursday was merely for rest. King Henry had no injury designation on the report. Despite being evaluated for a concussion, Henry has shown no symptoms. He has assured fans of his availability for Monday night's clash with the Dolphins. Henry is expected to lead Tennessee's backfield in Week 14, with Spears in a complementary role. We have Henry surpassing 100 yards on the ground once more.

D-Hop's Disappointing Performance

Against the Colts, DeAndre Hopkins managed only five catches on 12 targets. He totaled 75 yards and secured a touchdown. This marked his fourth game with double-digit targets this season, and it was his most productive outing since Week 8. The majority of his impact came from three significant receptions, gaining 27, 22, and 18 yards. Hopkins, who has scored all five of his touchdowns since Will Levis became the starting quarterback, showcased that he can still deliver strong performances. This is even though the Titans generally lean towards a run-heavy offensive approach.

It's evident that Hopkins is establishing a connection with rookie quarterback Will Levis. However, facing Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Week 14 might pose a challenge for Hopkins. While he remains a potential TD threat, the road matchup could present difficulties for the talented wide receiver. We have Hopkins finishing with sub-60 receiving yards here.

Will Levis was seemingly heated while talking to DeAndre Hopkins on the Titans sideline 👀 (via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/lDrDyVpRDh — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 3, 2023

Struggling to Bounce Back

Despite Henry's impressive 102-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Colts, the Titans suffered their fourth loss in the last five games. While Henry was evaluated for a concussion, tensions rose between Levis and Hopkins, only for them to connect for a touchdown later in the game. However, if the Titans couldn't secure an overtime win at home against the Colts, even with Henry's stellar performance, their prospects against the Dolphins seem grim. This is especially true if Henry is limited in any way. With the return of De'Von Achane strengthening the already dynamic Miami offense, the Dolphins appear poised to enjoy another easy victory in this matchup.

Looking Ahead

The Tennessee Titans find themselves at a critical juncture as they head into a Week 14 clash against the Miami Dolphins. While DeAndre Hopkins showcased his resilience with a noteworthy performance in Week 13, the team's recent struggles raise concerns about their ability to overcome the dynamic Miami squad. The Titans' offensive dynamics with rookie quarterback Will Levis and the potential impact of Hopkins against Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey add layers of intrigue to this matchup. As the Titans strive to regain their footing amid a challenging season, the Dolphins appear poised to capitalize on the situation and secure another victory.