DeAndre Hopkins gets real about what he sees in Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis following Tennessee's win against the Dolphins.

The Tennessee Titans pulled off an improbably 28-27 victory Monday night versus the Miami Dolphins, thanks in large part to rookie quarterback Will Levis showing tremendous poise down the stretch. Together with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Levis and Tennessee's offense had a big outing that ultimately did not go to waste.

DeAndre Hopkins believes in the potential of Titans rookie QB

After the game, Hopkins had nothing but high praises for Levis, who finished with 327 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 23-for-38 completions.

“I saw a dawg out here today. That kid is going to be great. I’m always in his ear, trying to help him. I know he’s still got a lot in his tank… Ima still be on him when we get back. But Will showed heart. I love competing and playing with him,” Hopkins said of the young Titans QB (h/t Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network).

Hopkins also had arguably his best game as a Titan. He concluded the night with 124 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches and 12 targets. It was the first time he had more than 75 receiving yards in a game since Week 8's win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Having an all-time great target downfield like Hopkins certainly helps the development of Levis, and the two will look to continue polishing their chemistry as they prepare for a Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at home.

The Titans, who improved to 5-8 after the win over the Dolphins, are still last in the AFC South division but mathematically are still alive for a playoff spot.