The Titans take on their AFC South rival Jaguars in Week 11, so now is the time to make some bold Week 11 predictions for Tennessee.

The Tennessee Titans travel to Duval County to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 in a big AFC South matchup. This is a showdown between two fun young quarterbacks who could be division rivals for years. Before Titans-Jaguars kicks off, let’s make some bold Titans Week 11 predictions.

At 3-6, Tennessee’s season is on the brink. If they lose this game and move to seven losses on the season, the playoffs will be gone (if they’re not already). That’s OK, though, as developing Will Levis is now the most important thing for the franchise. The young signal-caller could be the future, and if he is, it will influence the franchise’s decisions moving forward.

As for the Jaguars, they are firmly in the playoff hunt, and a win against the Titans and moving to seven wins on the season could go a long way to solidifying their postseason ambitions. The team will have to rebound this week, though, after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Jags down in Week 10, 34-2.

Both of these teams can use a win, but only one can get the W this week. With that as the Titans-Jaguars backdrop down in North Florida, let’s go ahead and make some bold Titans Week 11 predictions.

Derrick Henry won’t find much running room

The Jaguars defense is an interesting unit. They are 12th in points allowed, 17th in yards allowed, 27th in passing yards allowed, and fifth in rushing yards allowed.

To start these bold Titans Week 11 predictions, let’s start with that last number, the rushing yards. Jacksonville has only given up 778 rushing yards in nine games. The defensive line is stout and the linebackers and even the defensive backs are strong tacklers.

In a perfect world, the Titans would pound Derrick Henry with Will Levis at quarterback, and that would take a lot of pressure off of the rookie quarterback. However, in this Titans-Jaguars game, that won’t be possible.

It’s going to be tough sledding for Henry this week, who is already struggling behind the team’s average offensive line this season. The All-Pro back has only gone over 100 yards twice this season, and teams have held him to 75 yards or less in five of nine games.

If the Titans have a shot of hanging around in this one, it will be through Levis’ arm.

Will Levis will continue to impress and bring hope

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Levis was supposed to be in the first round with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. However, he slipped to the second round, and the Titans got a bargain.

After two games since bursting onto the NFL scene with four touchdowns in Week 8, Levis has been up and down, which is normal for a rookie QB. He had some rocky moments against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 but kept the Titans in it. Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t quite as good, but Levis did have his moments.

The bold Titans Week 11 prediction here is that Levis starts to click back up the roller coaster track in this game with his best week since his first one. His final stat line will read 22-of-32 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Titans 17, Jaguars 20

Levis will play well on Sunday, but the Titans will not be able to come away with the win. The Jaguars are just too good and too motivated right now to have a letdown against a division rival. That said, the Jags are seven-point favorites heading into this game, and that is too much.

Tennessee will play their division rival tough and this game will come down to a late field goal. It might be an L in the end for the Titans, but this game will set up a rivalry between teams and quarterbacks that could last the better part of a decade.

That will be the legacy of this game. In a division that has struggled mightily to find great quarterbacks in the last two decades, the AFC South could have the best quartet of young signal-callers in the entire league right now.

Starting in 2024, Levis, Trevor Lawrence, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson could make up the best group of QBs in the league, which will make the South a dogfight every season. So, enjoy the win on Sunday Jaguars. The Titans (and Texans and Colts) are coming for you, and it won’t be so easy in the near future.