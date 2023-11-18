As the NFL season enters week eleven, tap in to hear our Titans-Jaguars matchup pick and prediction, as well as how to watch.

At one point, what looked like a promising season has fizzled out for the Tennessee Titans. After watching rookie quarterback Will Levis dice the Atlanta Falcons up for four touchdowns, he has cooled down significantly. In his most recent game against Tampa Bay, the offense failed to score a touchdown, and Levis finished with a QBR of 26.9. This 20-6 loss hurt a team that was hoping for a solid finish to the season. However, this team still has a lot of gas left in its tank, and alongside Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, this team has more than enough firepower to cover and potentially beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After racing out to a monster five-game win streak, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like a potential favorite out of the AFC. However, the Jaguars were embarrassed in arguably the biggest game of the week. Like the Titans, the Jaguars scored no points in their week ten game. They lost to San Francisco by a final score of 34-3. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions on the day and the second-lowest passing yard total of the season. Looking for a big-time bounce-back game, Lawrence and the Jaguars will try for a statement win against division rival Tennesee Titans.

Here are the Titans-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Jaguars Odds

Tennessee Titans: +7 (-115)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -7 (-105)

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars Week 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Led by Derrick Henry, it has not been a surprise that the run game has been the strongest area of this Titans team this season. Placing 11th in the league in yards per carry, the Titans have been able to rack up the 17th most rushing yards on the third-fewest total attempts in the league. Their efficiency when they run the ball has been the key to their success. The most essential facet of their run game has been ball security. On 222 attempts, the Titans have only two rushing fumbles. Limiting turnovers is one of the biggest ways to win football games in the NFL, so if they can continue this trend and force-feed Henry and even Tayjae Spears, they will be able to cover.

For a 3-6 team, the Titans have had a surprisingly good pass rush this year. With guys like Jeffrey Simmons and Denico Autry at the helm, they have been an underrated force. Tennessee has had 24 sacks on the season, and this pressure has limited some outstanding quarterbacks to mediocre performances. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert averaged only 235.0 yards passing and threw for only two touchdowns combined against the Titans this season. If this front can get after Lawrence in a similar fashion, this will be a one-score game.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

In the past, going up against Derrick Henry has been a nearly impossible task for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, this year will be different. This is the best defensive unit Jacksonville has had in a very long time, and their run game has been firing on all cylinders this season. The Jaguars have allowed the fifth-fewest total rushing yards this season. Additionally, they give up the ninth fewest yards per carry to opponents at only 3.8 yards per rush. The Jaguars have faced some top-tier running backs this year and have stifled all of them. Now, in a rivalry game with a chance to cushion their lead in the division, they are sure to bring their A-game on Sunday to stop Henry.

Regarding trends, all signs point to Jacksonville, covering with ease. Over the past two seasons, the Jaguars are 2-0 in games following a 20+ point loss. After their 20-point loss to Houston in week three, they bounced back with a 16-point win over Atlanta. Also, in 2022, after a 26-point loss to Detroit, they came back with a 14-point win over, who else but Tennessee. Additionally, the Titans are 0-5 on the road this season with an average margin of defeat of ten points.

Final Titans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The first matchup of the season between these long-time foes is slated to be a good one. With both teams coming off the worst losses of their season, they will put some of their best football out on the field on Sunday to bounce back. The Titans have been surprisingly good against high-caliber opponents this season, as their only three wins have come against the Bengals, Chargers, and Falcons. However, I do not expect that to happen this week, as I will go with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the spread. Lawrence and Etienne are due to get this offense back on track, and after a 31-point loss, Doug Pederson will be aiming for a massive win. Additionally, this is the best Jacksonville defense the Titans have faced in a very long time, and it will show. Give me the Jaguars to win by at least a touchdown.

Final Titans-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -7 (-105)