Ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans, it’s time to release our Jacksonville Jaguars Week 11 predictions.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 11 matchup has them facing the Tennessee Titans at home in an AFC South showdown. It will be the first meeting between the division rivals this year before they face off again in the season finale in Nashville.

Both the Jaguars and Titans are coming off lopsided losses in Week 10, scoring a combined total of nine points against their respective opponents. The Jaguars (6-3) remain the outright leaders in the AFC South, while the Titans (3-6) find themselves in last place.

This is supposed to be another progressive year for the Jaguars in Year 2 under head coach Doug Pederson. Fortunately for the Jaguars, they are in one of the easier divisions in the NFL, although they have to contend with a surging Houston Texans (5-4) team led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, who is nipping at their heels.

For Jacksonville, it will once again be about figuring out their identity on offense against the Titans and hoping to score more than the mere three points they managed against the San Francisco 49ers last week. It will also be crucial to avoid their fourth home loss. Let's delve into some Jaguars Week 11 predictions.

Travis Etienne Jr. gets second 100-yard rushing game of season

Travis Etienne Jr. only had 35 rushing yards last week against the 49ers, a season-low. The Jacksonville running back has only had one 100-yard game this season, back in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Perhaps getting the running game going will provide a spark to this offense.

The Titans are averaging giving up 120 yards on the road, per Team Rankings. It's time for Etienne to get back on track.

Trevor Lawrence stays turnover-free, throws for three TDs, 280 yards

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence also needs a bounce-back game after last week's drubbing. He threw two interceptions in that game and has thrown three overall in his last two, while only throwing one touchdown. Lawrence also hasn't had a multiple touchdown game since Week 6 and only has two all season. Going against a Titans team that is reeling a bit will be helpful for Lawrence. However, Lawrence's knee troubles could be a reason why the offense has been a bit stagnant.

Jaguars hold Titans quarterback Will Levis to 200 yards, no TDs

After an eye-popping first career start against the Atlanta Falcons three weeks ago where he threw four touchdowns and no interceptions, it hasn't been as easy for Will Levis in his last two games. Of course, it's not that Levis has played terribly either, but just not to that standard.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's thrown a total of two interceptions and no touchdowns, and his completion percentage has dropped to 56.1. The Titans offensive line has already allowed him to be sacked 10 times this season, which doesn't help. The Jaguars are tied for the most takeaways in the league this season with 18, per StatMuse. Look for Jacksonville to give the rookie quarterback some fits on Sunday and force him into making mistakes.

Jaguars defeat the Titans at home, win by two scores

The Jaguars will look to keep their lead in the AFC South intact, all the while essentially eliminating the Titans from playoff contention. If you're a Jaguars fan, you're just hoping that with all the talent on this offense, which includes the likes of Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram, along with the aforementioned, they have a productive outing.

Look for the Jaguars to avoid another home loss and continue their push toward the playoffs for a second straight season, beating the Titans by two scores.