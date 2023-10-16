Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury during his team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London, and head coach Mike Vrabel let reporters know the outlook moving forward heading into the bye week, via Ian Rapoport.

Vrabel told reporters that Tannehill's ankle injury is similar to last year's injury and that they’ll make a decision on his availability after the bye, and that there's no word yet on whether it will be Malik Willis or Will Levis if Tannehill is unable to play, according to Rapoport.

This is the second season in a row that Tannehill has injured his right ankle. The Titans quarterback missed five total games in two separate periods of the 2022 season with a high right ankle sprain, including the last three games of the season after having surgery on his ankle. Tannehill, 35, played in just six games last season for the Titans.

Titans quarterback options if Ryan Tannehill misses time

Malik Willis took over for Tannehill in the game against Baltimore, but failed to rally the Titans to victory and took multiple sacks in the loss. Will Levis, who was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, did not enter the game after Tannehill suffered his injury.

Levis, 24, is an older rookie, which may lead Tennessee to wanting to see what they have in the quarterback sooner rather than later. The Titans are still in the race for the AFC South at 2-4 heading into the bye week, however, which could give Malik Willis the nod if Tannehill is going to miss time, as Willis has starting experience from last year.

As of right now, it's anyone's guess who will start at quarterback for Mike Vrabel and the Titans after the bye in a Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.