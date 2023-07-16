The Tennessee Titans are heading into the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, fueled by their deep roster and offseason moves. As the NFL training camp draws near, the Titans find themselves faced with critical decisions regarding their roster composition. These decisions will play a significant role in shaping the team's future and determining their chances of continued success.

Training Camp Priorities

The Titans' priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp include a quarterback competition between Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and rookie Will Levis. For sure, one of these guys will assume the starting role for the upcoming season. Roster cuts are necessary, of course, and the team must evaluate some essential roster decisions to ensure the best possible roster. Aside from cuts, the Titans can also opt to package some players in trades. Aside from QB, other position battles to watch include starting tight end and offensive line positions, where decisions must be made to establish starters and maintain depth. Additionally, the Titans need to evaluate their 2022 draft picks, particularly third-round pick Willis. We'll see if he still fits within the team's plans for the upcoming season.

Now, look at the possible trade candidates on the Titans' roster entering training camp.

1. Harold Landry III

Harold Landry III has been a key contributor to the Titans' defense since being drafted in 2018. He has been a consistent pass-rusher for the Titans, recording 19 sacks in his first three seasons. Last year, he had arguably his best season yet, when he tallied 12 sacks in total. As such, it may seem counterintuitive to trade him. However, with his contract set to have a player-out clause after the 2024 season, the Titans may consider trading him to maximize his value.

Objectively speaking, Landry has shown his ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This has made him an appealing asset for teams in need of pass-rushing help. Trading Landry could potentially allow the Titans to acquire draft picks or address other areas of need on their roster. This may include offensive line depth or additional assets to address other positions.

2. Caleb Farley

Caleb Farley was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was considered one of the top cornerbacks in the draft, but his draft stock fell due to concerns about his back injury. Farley has yet to play a full NFL season due to the injury. This has raised concerns about his availability and ability to contribute in the upcoming season. He has also recorded just one pass defensed and has never had an interception over his two NFL seasons.

If the Titans feel that Farley's injury will prevent him from playing at a high level, they may consider trading him to acquire assets that can help them in the short term. Trading Farley could potentially allow the Titans to acquire additional assets to address other positions. They could conceivably acquire more pass-rushing help or offensive line depth.

3. Malik Willis

Sophomore QB Malik Willis was drafted by the Titans in the third round in 2022. Despite being a long shot to make the team, Willis impressed during off-season workouts and earned a spot on the roster. He played eight games for Tennessee last year, though his 12.4 QB rating surely leaves a lot to be desired. He also failed to get any touchdowns last year and was sacked 10 times.

To compound things, incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill and rookie Will Levis are also competing for the starting QB role. Because of this, the Titans may consider trading Willis to acquire draft picks or address other areas of need on their roster.

Overall, the Titans' potential trades of Harold Landry III, Caleb Farley, and Malik Willis could help them address other pressing areas of need. The Titans will need to make strategic decisions during the 2023 NFL Training Camp to ensure they have the best possible team for the upcoming season.

Looking Ahead

The Tennessee Titans are heading into the NFL training camp with the possibility of trades looming over their roster. Harold Landry III, Caleb Farley, and Malik Willis are three players who could potentially be traded. Making these moves could potentially maximize their value, address the team's injury concerns, or acquire assets that could have a significant impact on the Titans' future. The team has some uncertainty surrounding their roster. Still, they have the potential to field a competitive team with the return of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. This is in addition to having rookie quarterback Will Levis.

As we already highlighted, the Titans have various needs to address this offseason. These include tight end, pass-rushing help, and offensive line depth. Without a doubt, they will need to make very tough decisions during the 2023 NFL Training Camp to ensure they have the best possible team for the upcoming season. Having said that, with the right moves, the Titans have the potential to be a wild-card contender in the AFC.