Malik Willis has no trouble with having to face a bit of competition. Willis did not enjoy a stellar rookie year and the Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Will Levis in the second round. The assumption by many is that Levis has the best chance of coming away with the No. 2 quarterback position. Veteran Ryan Tannehill is still listed as the team's QB1.

However, Willis has served notice that he is not going to give in, give up or go away any time soon. He has made an excellent impression in offseason workouts. The quarterback looked decisive in practice sessions and he was accurate in his passing.

Willis struggled throughout his rookie season, and his numbers indicated that he had a long way to go before he would be an effective NFL quarterback.

The quarterback started 3 games last season after Tannehill was injured, and he completed only 31 of 61 passes for 276 yards, with no TDs. He also threw three interceptions and had three fumbles.

“A lot of people took (it as) bad, but what can you do in three games? It's sporadic during the season,” Willis said. “In your rookie season, you are trying to learn. Everybody says ‘you're a project this, project that,' but I mean, understanding, coming in everyday to get better at what I can do and trying to get more comfortable at what we are trying to do here.”

Tannehill is the Titans likely starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, but youth will undoubtedly be served at some point in the season. While there is a long way to go, Willis has served notice that he is in the fight and he is there to win it.