Mike Vrabel seems to be one of the most likable head coaches to play for in the NFL. His Tennessee Titans just signed DeAndre Hopkins to a huge two-year deal, giving Vrabel and the Titans another weapon on offense.

Vrabel appeared on Bussin' With The Boys and talked about signing Hopkins and what it means for the team. He referenced his relationship with A.J. Brown, who forced his way out of Tennessee during the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I don’t think whatever happened in the past with another player is going to apply to this particular player,” Vrabel said. “If things come up, we’ll have to work through them. We wouldn’t have signed him or wanted to sign him if we weren’t confident he’d help us.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26, signing with the Titans less than two months later. Reports are that it came down to Tennessee and the New England Patriots but regardless, Hopkins picked the Titans.

Vrabel is a defensive-minded coach but he is also a player's coach and knows how to respond to certain players before and after certain situations. DeAndre Hopkins is notorious for not liking practice, but perhaps a change of scenery and a new relationship with Vrabel will change him.

Whatever sort of relationship Vrabel has with Hopkins, the wide receiver's addition should make the Titans better in 2023. Hopkins has missed a lot of time over the last two seasons but he's still a very talented player who instantly slots in as Tennessee's top target.