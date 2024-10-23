ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Lions look to continue their winning streak as they host the Tennessee Titans. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Lions prediction and pick.

The Titans come into the game sitting at just 1-5 on the year. They have struggled overall this year. In their five losses, just two have been within one score. One was to the Colts two weeks ago when they gave up the lead in the fourth quarter to fall 20-17. Last week, they would have a 10-7 lead at the half against the Bills, but they would surrender 27 points in the second half, falling 34-10.

Meanwhile, the Lions are 5-1 on the year. The only loss of the year came in week two of the regular season when the Buccaneers won with seconds left in the game. Last week, they faced the previously unbeaten Minnesota Vikings. They were up 21-10 at the half, but the Vikings would make the comeback, taking the 29-28 lead on a fumble returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Still, late in the game, the Lions drove the field and hit a game-winning field goal with just 15 seconds left.

Here are the Titans-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Lions Odds

Tennessee Titans: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +460

Detroit Lions: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -620

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Titans vs. Lions

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is 26th in the NFL in points per game while sitting 31st in yards per game this year. Will Levis has been the starting quarterback, completing 83 of 125 passes for 699 yards and five scores. He does have seven interceptions though and has been sacked 15 times. He missed last week with an injury and could miss this game as well. That would put Mason Rudolph in at QB. He has completed 34 of 57 passes this year for 300 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

In the running game, Tony Pollard leads the way. He has carried the ball 94 times for 400 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, Calvin Ridley leads the way. He has 12 receptions on 36 targets for 183 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Tyler Boyd has brought in 18 receptions for 170 yards but has not scored. The Titans will be without another major target, as they have traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans' defense is 21st in the NFL in opponent points per game, but first in the NFL in opponent yards per game. They are seventh against the run while sitting third against the pass this year. Kenneth Murray Jr. has led the way. He leads the team with 46 tackles while having two sacks and four tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, Harold Landry III has four sacks, seven tackles for a loss, and broken up three passes.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lions are third in the NFL in points per game and second in yards per game this year. Jared Goff leads the way with 1,610 yards and 10 touchdowns this year. He has thrown just four interceptions as well. His top target has been Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown has 39 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, he may be without Jameson Williams who is facing suspension. Williams has 361 yards and three scores this year. He will have Sam LaPorta, who has 14 receptions for 224 yards and a score.

Further, Goff should have Jamyr Gibbs. Gibbs has 18 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. Gibbs has also run for 464 yards this year and five touchdowns. Further, the Lions have David Montgomery in the backfield. He has run the ball 84 times for 382 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

The Lions are ninth in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting 18th in opponent yards per game. They are fifth against the rush but 27th against the pass. Brian Branch has been great this year. He has two tackles for a loss while breaking up 11 passes and intercepting four. Kerby Joseph also has five pass breakups and four interceptions. Still, the Lions need to find a pass rush, with Aidan Hutchinson and his 7.5 sacks out for the season.

Final Titans-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Lions are heavily favored in odds in this midseason NFL matchups. Turnovers will be a major difference in this game. Tennessee is 29th in the NFL in takeaways per game with just .5 takeaways a game. They are also 31st in the NFL in giveaways per game and turnover margin. Meanwhile, the Lions are third in the NFL in turnover margin this year, while sitting 5th in giveaways per game and seventh in takeaways. The Lions have covered in every game they have won this year. Meanwhile, the Titans have covered just once this year, in their only win of the season.

Final Titans-Lions Prediction & Pick: Lions -10.5 (-110)