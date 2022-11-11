Published November 11, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

TJ Watt is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is set to get a huge boost in Week 10 of the NFL season against the New Orleans Saints, as Watt has informed the media that he’ll be playing on Sunday, according to Brian Batko of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Watt said, ““It’s been a long time coming. I feel very very good about the week that I’ve had.”

The Steelers star feels good about where his health is after a solid week of practice. Watt was not listed on the injury report at any point this week, pending Friday’s report, a sentiment that backs up his words.

The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has missed the past seven games of the season after suffering a pectoral injury back in Week 1. TJ Watt’s return was then delayed by a knee procedure in October.

Now healthy, he figures to return to the form that saw him rack up 22.5 sacks last season. The Steelers will need every bit of his contributions as well, given their 2-6 record and current last place standing in the AFC North.

The Steelers defense has lacked bite without Watt’s presence on the defensive line, as the unit has totaled just 15 sacks in eight games, a number that ranks 27th in the league.

What better way to boost a pass rush then to get back TJ Watt, perhaps the league’s best at getting to the quarterback?

With a sputtering offense, the Steelers’ best chance at a win might just be if TJ Watt can create pressure and force a turnover or two against the Saints.