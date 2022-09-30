Tom Brady: 3 bold predictions for Buccaneers QB in Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The weekend is upon us, and as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. That means it’s time to make some Tom Brady Week 4 predictions. The Buccaneers are coming off a heartbreaking 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers after a failed two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

In the game, Brady completed 31 of his 42 pass attempts for 271 yards and a touchdown. All those numbers were his bests throughout the first three weeks of the season.

However, Sunday’s matchup should be even tougher. Facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is always a challenge. This will also be the first time both teams face each other since Super Bowl LV, where the Bucs won 31-9. That means there could be some type of revenge-like feeling from the Chiefs, which would make the game even more exciting to watch.

With that being said, here are three bold predictions for Tom Brady in Week 4 versus Kansas City.

Tom Brady Week 4 Predictions

3. He will find Mike Evans for 100+ yards

In Week 3 against the Packers, the Buccaneers’ receiving group was considerably different than usual. Chris Godwin did not play once again as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Mike Evans was serving his one-game suspension after a confrontation with New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore in Week 2. Additionally, newly-signed Julio Jones was also out with a knee issue.

Because of that, Tom Brady had to rely mostly on backups. Russell Gage led the team with 12 receptions out of 13 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. Starting for the first time as a Buccaneer, Gage was the only receiver with double-digit targets for Tampa Bay in the game.

With Godwin and Jones still questionable and Evans set to return, Brady might have to solely rely on the four-time Pro Bowler receiver in Evans. After a game absence, the wideout should be eager to show what he can do. Brady should go for Evans more than usual, so do not be surprised if the receiver ends the day with more than 100 yards.

2. Brady throws for 250+ yards, two touchdowns

Although 250 yards and two passing touchdowns might not sound difficult for Brady, he has not been as dominant as he used to be in the 2022 season so far. Despite the 2-1 start, he has only surpassed 250 passing yards once. Also, he had only one touchdown in each of the games, totaling three for the season.

It is worth noting that Brady missed most of the preseason due to personal matters. Although it is unclear if it affected him, it could have played a role in his slow start.

Still, he is still having his moments. The last-minute touchdown drive against the Packers is a great example that he still got something left in the tank. But on Sunday, he will perhaps have his biggest challenge of the season.

The Chiefs have two 2021 Pro Bowlers in their defensive unit in Chris Jones and Frank Clark. Not only that, but Kansas City is once again a contender for the Super Bowl title.

Even though 250 passing yards and two touchdowns might not be Tom Brady-level, it would still be a solid game all things considered. It would be his best game of the season, which could be what he needs to get back to his best form.

1. Bucs come out with a victory on a Brady’s game-winning drive

A matchup between two Super Bowl contenders always has the potential of being a great day. Also, with a high possibility of this being the last time fans see Brady and Mahomes facing each other, it becomes even more of a must-see event. Would this be the game Tom Brady passes the torch to Mahomes?

It could be. The Chiefs are 2-1 with their quarterback playing at a high level. However, they come from an upset loss to the Indianapolis Colts. If momentum plays a role, Kansas City has a big disadvantage here.

Additionally, fans should never count Brady out, even at age 45. In the playoffs last year, he tied the game in the final minutes against the eventual champions Los Angeles Rams. This year, he led the team to a last-minute score that almost tied the contest against Green Bay, if it was not for the missed PAT.

Brady is constantly showing that he can still play in clutch moments. Against the Chiefs on Sunday, it should not be different. The bold prediction is that the game will be close until the last possessions. The Buccaneers will need a score to take the lead, and Brady will show what fans got used to seeing. He will lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes, moving Tampa Bay to 3-1.