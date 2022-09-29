‘I think we’re all disappointed’: Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Buccaneers’ struggling offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense hasn’t gotten off to a great start in the 2022 season. Everyone knows this, including their legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who recently discussed some of the struggles the Bucs have experienced to open the season.

It’s clear in the early-going that there hasn’t been a lot going Tampa’s way offensively. They have dealt with injuries to seemingly every wide receiver just three games into the season, and also missed Mike Evans after he was suspended for one game for fighting New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Brady said that everyone is disappointed by the offense’s slow start, while also praising the defense for keeping them in each of their games to open the season.

Tom Brady on lack of continuity on offense: "I certainly expect and hope we can score more points than we've been scoring. I think we're all disappointed." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 29, 2022

"They're keeping us in every game," Tom Brady says of the Bucs defense and their strong play in first three games. Said "there's nobody that points fingers" when one of half of a team is struggling more than the other. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 29, 2022

While the Bucs have dealt with a lot of attrition early on in the season, it’s clear that Brady expects better from himself and his teammates. They haven’t moved the ball well in any of their three games to open the season, and they are probably fortunate to be 2-1 at this point in the season.

Getting back key players will certainly help here. Evans will return for Week 4 after serving his suspension, and the hope is that Chris Godwin and Julio Jones will be able to return to the field after missing the past two games. Russell Gage proved he can be a solid target for Brady last week against the Green Bay Packers, so it will be interesting to see if he has a bigger role moving forward too.

Regardless of what the reason for their struggles may be, it’s clear that they are going to have to figure things out soon if they want to be able to hang around with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Whether or not the offense can get going will play a huge role in their huge game against Kansas City, and Tom Brady and company will certainly be looking to do what they can to fix their struggles.