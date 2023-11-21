Tom Brady stopped by the Stephen A. Smith Show and told listeners why he thinks Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the GOAT

It is hard to imagine the New England Patriots not being coached by Bill Belichick, but rumors have already started making their rounds about a looming breakup between the legendary coach and one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

Belichick won six Super Bowls in a 17 -year span with the Patriots alongside quarterback Tom Brady. Brady appeared on the Stephen A. Smith Show to give his insight:

“I think he's an incredible coach. He's the best coach, in my belief, in the history of the game. So, I mean, I don't know, the thought of him not being in New England is hard for me to think about. So, I think he's— he prepares the team really well. And ultimately, you got to have a lot of people around you to succeed.”

Brady then touched on the division of labor between he and Belichick when he was with the Patriots:

You gotta have a lot of things in place for the organization to be successful. I don't think he's probably coaching much different now than when we're undefeated in 2007. I'm sure he's preparing the team the same way. The results are different, but again, that's why the sport is so challenging. There's a lot of reasons why teams win or lose. The head coach is a very small part on game day. The quarterback plays a really big part on game day, not the entire thing, but because you touch the ball, you have a big opportunity to impact the game. So if you get good quarterback play and that says nothing about the, you know, I'm just talking in general about football, you’ve got an advantage.”

The Patriots are 2-8 this season, good for last place in the AFC East.