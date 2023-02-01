Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, has announced his retirement from the NFL … again. It seems that Brady is officially retired “for good” this time, though, so we shouldn’t expect any surprise comeback in a few months. When it comes Brady, there isn’t much that he didn’t achieve over his illustrious 23-year career.

Brady finishes with the most career quarterback wins, most career passing attempts, most career passing completions, most career passing touchdowns, and most career passing yards in that lengthy NFL career. He goes down as a five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and five-time NFL passing touchdowns leader. He earned 15 Pro Bowl selections and, of course, won seven Super Bowl rings. Brady accomplished all that an NFL player can only hope to achieve, and there will never be another player in this game like him.

It’s difficult to choose out just a few moments from Tom Brady’s incredible career. This list could be much, much longer. But for the sake of time, let’s take a look at the five moments that will truly be remembered forever.

5. First Super Bowl

Because this was Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl victory, it has to rank as one of his most significant successes in his NFL career as this was the one that started the dynasty. After blowing a 17-3 lead, the Patriots scored the game-winning field goal on a drive that began at the 17-yard line against the heavily favored St. Louis Rams and their Greatest Show on Turf.

Before time expired, Tom Brady completed a number of passes to help New England get into field goal range, and Adam Vinatieri nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired. Brady’s first Super Bowl victory, as well as his first Super Bowl MVP, came in this game in stunning fashion to help kick off his epic career.

4. Super Bowl XLIX

Super Bowl XLIX was one of the greatest football games of all time, and Tom Brady, of course, had to be a part of it. This was the game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Brady went behind by 10 points before rallying to win with a monster fourth quarter. Not only was this a significant game for the greatest quarterback of all time, but it also broke New England’s 10-year Super Bowl drought and tied Brady for the most Super Bowl wins of all time with Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana.

Not only is winning a Super Bowl a tremendous achievement, but there was also a lot of questioning around Brady because of Deflategate, which led to accusations that the Patriots were cheating. Brady was able to move past all that and continue his domination into his 40s.

3. Super Bowl win in first season with Buccaneers

Tom Brady opted to leave the New England Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season. Everybody knew that any team with Brady on it would be a title contender right away, and the Buccaneers demonstrated that in his first season in Tampa Bay, as he helped them win his seventh Super Bowl with a dominant victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This wasn’t the craziest moment of Brady’s career because it was his seventh NFL title, but going to a new team and winning a championship in the first year is insane, especially at that advanced age, and it’s something that doesn’t happen very often in professional sports.

2. 201 wins

Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time winningest quarterback on Dec. 4, 2016, when he defeated the Los Angeles Rams for his 201st victory. It’s incredible to believe that he smashed this record in 2016 and then continued to play through the 2022 season. Brady finished his career with a 251-82 record in the regular season, plus a ridiculous 35-13 playoff record.

1. 28-3 comeback

The 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons is not only the best moment of Tom Brady’s career, but one of the best in sports, period. When the score was 28-3 and the Patriots were being ridiculed on both sides of the ball, everyone assumed the game was over.

With three touchdowns, a pair of 2-point conversions and a field goal mixed in, New England scored the next 25 points. This game then went into overtime, where the Patriots won the coin toss and Brady marched down the field on his way to the end zone. While the Falcons deserve plenty of blame for choking the game away, Brady stayed calm and collected throughout like he always did, willing New England to yet another Super Bowl victory.

This was Peak Tom Brady.