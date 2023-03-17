Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Will Tom Brady return to the NFL after retiring again? The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback decided to hang up his cleats (again). However, many are still wondering and waiting to see if he decides to return again. However, Brady has mentioned his stance is set, and he confirmed that during his Autograph “unofficial retirement” party on Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

Tom Brady at his Autograph “unofficial retirement” party last night in Tampa, when asked what comes next for him: “There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it’s time for me to watch their games.”

Tom Brady Shuts Down Return Once Again

This shouldn’t be a surprise, and Brady also teased everybody by mentioning he just got a kitten for his daughter, another hint that he doesn’t plan on returning to the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers were a couple of rumored destinations for Brady, as well as a possible return to Tampa Bay. But, still, as of mid-March, Tom Brady won’t be returning to the NFL anytime soon.

After two decades in the NFL and a long list of accolades, it might finally be time when Tom Brady sits back and enjoys being a father and being able to watch football without all the added strings. You might want to think twice about anybody holding their breath on Brady coming back. It’s time for him to watch his kids play.