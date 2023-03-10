Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Miami Dolphins have made a major commitment to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While the Dolphins were rumored to be interested in QBs such as Tom Brady, Miami has proven they’re more than content to roll with Tagovailoa under center.

The Dolphins have picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Miami will now pay their quarterback a guaranteed $23.2 million for the 2024 season. With that much money on the line, the Dolphins have put their money where their mouth is when it comes to Tagovailoa as their quarterback.

There was a time where it seemed like the Dolphins might move on from Tua. Between his own injury troubles to a potential Brady union, it took some time for Miami to commit to Tagovailoa.

Tua’s injury woes

Tagovailoa suffered at least two concussions during the 2022 season. At one point, he was stretchered off the field. His head injuries ultimately ended Tagovailoa’s season.

Tagovailoa missed the final three weeks of the season due to his head injuries. He wasn’t active for Miami’s playoff appearance. Miami feels comfortable that Tagovailoa won’t be as injury prone moving forward.

Brady Banter

Tom Brady has been connected to the Dolphins since before he signed with the Buccaneers. There were rumors he could join up with Sean Payton – who had left the Saints – in Miami.

Even after retirement, Brady has been linked to the Dolphins. In excercising Tagovailoa’s contract, Miami has put the Brady rumors to rest.

Tua Time

Despite all of his injuries, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns, both career-highs. Tagovailoa took major strides as a starter during his third season.

The Dolphins clearly believe in his development. Now locked up through 2024, Tagovailoa will have an opportunity to once again prove himself under center for Miami.