Once again, the rumors regarding Tom Brady are swirling around. Not even two months after Brady retired from the NFL (again), talks have picked up regarding a potential NFL return for the legendary quarterback with the Miami Dolphins again being mentioned. However, Brady himself isn’t having part of these rumors and shut them down in hilarious fashion by quote Tweeting a report from Monday.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter.”

It sure sounds like Tom Brady is content with retirement, and after two decades playing in the NFL, it must be nice to have some free time.

After Brady announced his retirement, questions immediately arose on whether or not he is really done with the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The San Francisco 49ers were another team that was in the rumors regarding luring Tom Brady back to the NFL, but the latest comment from Brady himself makes it seem otherwise.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to roll with Kyle Trask, although the saga regarding a potential Brady return will not go away until the season begins. After all, Brady retired at the end of the 2021 season and then decided to return shortly after, so this isn’t the first go-around for the Brady unretirement rumors, and it certainly won’t be the last.

Once again, Tom Brady’s troll levels are at an all-time high, but Dolphins fans and 49ers fans might want to shut down their hopes of seeing #12 playing quarterback.