Tom Brady misses Buccaneers practice ahead of Week 5 clash vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have said he’ll be fine after picking up injuries in recent weeks, but that does not mean he wouldn’t rest. In the contrary, the veteran QB needs some time to recover to full health.

With that said, it’s not surprising that Brady missed the Buccaneers’ Wednesday practice. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he is dealing with right shoulder and right finger injuries.

Bucs’ QB Tom Brady missed practice today due to right shoulder and right finger injuries. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2022

Tom Brady suffered what has been reported to be a rotator cuff injury during their Week 4 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He still performed quite well in the said game, completing 39 of his 52 passes for three touchdowns without an interception. TB12 described the problem as “just some bumps and bruises,” though he did have to get some treatment for the injury.

As for his finger issue, it is possible it’s the same injury he picked up in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. While he played down the severity of the injury at the time, he said that it’s pretty banged up and could be sore throughout the week.

Brady is supposed to have Wednesday as a rest day anyway, so him sitting out their latest practice should just be fine for the Buccaneers. Sure enough, the important thing right now for the team is to ensure that their QB will be healthy enough and physically ready when they play their Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.