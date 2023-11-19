Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud receives words of wisdom from Tom Brady, relaying a message on focus and professionalism.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud recently joined a podcast where Brady took time to give Stroud some advice. Stroud is having one of the greatest rookie seasons the NFL has ever seen, but consistency is what keeps a quarterback playing through multiple contracts. Stroud was given the chance to ask Brady for some words of wisdom.

“When you started playing well, what was the process of your mentality? How did you stay on the straight and narrow, even like you know, you have people reaching out and family and just the world around you seems it's spinning and you're just trying to stay focused and stay on the straight and narrow,” Stroud asked, via Reddit source.

“I think the important thing I really want you to realize, this is now your job. Everyone, when they come to the game, it's a vacation, it's fun for them. Oh my god, we're here to watch C.J. play. For you, you know you don't bust in on your friends at their job. When they're trying to be really focused and do what they need to do. Hey man, can I interrupt you? Hey, I know this is a really busy time for you, but let's go do something fun,” Brady responded.

Brady is one of the most accomplished football players and athletes of all time, so a conversation like this is something Stroud should keep close to him. Stroud is having a tremendous start, but Brady expressed the importance of staying focused through highs and lows.

“You don't need to be the source of people's entertainment over the course of the season. It's not college anymore… The earlier you get it in your mind that this is a profession and you're a professional, and everyone is counting on you, and you can't have a bad day like Coach Day taught you… It's fun, the process of winning is fun… Trying to create fun for everybody else outside of that isn't your responsibility,” Brady continued.

Stroud has caught the attention of everyone in the NFL community, from league Hall of Famers to current stars. His talent has clearly been highlighted on the gridiron, with experience being the ultimate telltale of how good he can truly become.