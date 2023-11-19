Cincinatti Bengals running back and Texas native Trayveon Williams showers both CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans with praise.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams had nothing but praise for the Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, whose stellar performance has garnered attention across the league.

Williams expressed his admiration in a recent interview with Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, stating, “C.J. Stroud is unbelievable. When he came out, I had full faith that he was the best quarterback in the draft in his class. And he really showed it.”

#Bengals running back Trayveon Williams @TrayveonW @CEKing_Football and @AggieFootball on #Texans improvement and growing up going to church with DeMeco Ryans @KPRC2Ari @KPRC2 'Man, I have real high hopes for the Texans. We were watching them on tape and man they were an amazing… https://t.co/wCGlxyljaS pic.twitter.com/AHK04Hfe9H — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 18, 2023

Trayveon Williams' admiration for CJ Stroud is part of a broader conversation about the Texans' improvements and their potential as a playoff-worthy team. Reflecting on his own experiences growing up and attending church with former Texans player DeMeco Ryans, now their head coach, Williams highlighted the full circle of connections.

“Man, I have real high hopes for the Texans. We were watching them on tape, and they showed all the things that were necessary for them to be a playoff team, and they showed that,” Williams remarked.

The Bengals star continued to commend Ryans for his coaching prowess, noting the impressive job the head coach has done with the team. Williams, having roots in Houston, expressed genuine excitement and support for the Texans, emphasizing his anticipation for their performance this season.

Williams' perspective provides a unique insight into the evolving narrative of the Texans, blending personal connections, admiration for rookie talent, and optimism for the team's future success. As Stroud continues to make waves and even enters the MVP conversation with the sixth-best odds, the Bengals running back's words add to the growing chorus of recognition for the Texans' upward trajectory.