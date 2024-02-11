With this move, Tom Brady closes the door on an NFL return as he prepares to be an owner of the Raiders and a broadcaster.

It's probably safe to assume that Tom Brady's career as an NFL player is over. A year after officially retiring from the game, fans still weren't sure if Brady would return as a player. His last season showed that he still had the skills and the mind to play, after all. However, it seems like the former New England Patriots legend is cementing his post-playing career. Tom Brady is reportedly now on track to join the Las Vegas Raiders as a minority owner, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport's report.

“Brady's pending investment in the Raiders was recently altered to reflect the proper valuation of the team, and league sources say he has reached the threshold to clear the NFL's hurdles and officially join the ranks of ownership.”

In addition to his new role as a minority owner of the Raiders, Brady will be part of the broadcasting team for FOX for the following seasons. The report makes it clear that these plans are still a go for next season.

“Sources say the plan is still for Brady to be a top analyst at FOX. On his Let's Go! podcast on SirusXM, Brady recently said: “I've got a big broadcasting job that's going to start in September. I'm already working hard on trying to make sure I'm ready for that opportunity.””

While Brady hasn't officially joined the Raiders' organization, the team has already benefitted from the presence of the legend. He is serving as Mark Davis' advisor, helping out with the front office. Most notably, he was reportedly involved in the decision to hire former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as their new OC.

As of the moment, Tom Brady is not quite a member of the Raiders' ownership group yet. The NFL's finance committee will consider the ex-Patriots' investment next month as part of their meetings. If things go well, he'll likely be approved as a minority owner in late March. It will certainly be fascinating to see how the ultra-competitive Brady will handle his new roles. He's already preparing for his broadcasting career the same way he'd prepare for the Super Bowl.

“As for how that's happening, sources say Brady is preparing the exact same way he prepared for football — with obsessive detail and a fierce and competitive desire to be the best. He's spent countless hours doing research and studying not just the game, but the TV world.”