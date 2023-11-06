As Mark Davis begins the search for the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he is expected to involve Tom Brady in the search.

As Mark Davis embarks on yet another coaching search for the Las Vegas Raiders, someone who knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in the NFL is expected to be consulted during the search: Tom Brady.

Davis is known to be a long-time admirer of Brady, and as a result, league folks assume that Brady will be a voice in the room as the team looks for Josh McDaniels’ permanent successor, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Davis is so eager to get Brady in the fold that he tried to sell TB12 a stake in Raiders ownership at a deeply discounted figure. The price was discounted to the point that the sale has still not given the green light by the NFL’s finance committee.

Earlier this week, McDaniels was canned along with GM Dave Ziegler. The duo, hired as a package deal, lasted just 26 games in their roles. The Raiders posted a 9-16 record under McDaniels and Ziegler.

Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was named the interim head coach. In his first game leading the Raiders, the team cruised to a 30-6 home victory over the New York Giants.

It is expected that Davis will seek to hire a player-centric head coach if Pierce is not retained. Part of why Davis decided to part ways with McDaniels so early into his tenure was that “morale was down.”

That message was made clear to Davis in one-on-one meetings with several of the Raiders’ star players.

A larger team meeting initiated by McDaniels made clear that a change was needed, even if it meant Davis eating a large sum of money to fire McDaniels and Ziegler.