Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally retired after 23 years in the NFL. He goes down as arguably the best to ever do it after winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs. Along the way, Brady had a special woman by his side and two children with her, though unfortunately Brady's unretirement in 2022 led to a divorce. Let's look at Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Who is Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen?

Bündchen was born on July 20, 1980, in the Southern Region of Brazil and is a sixth-generation German Brazilian. Her mother was a bank clerk, while her father was a sociologist and writer. Bündchen has a total of five sisters and grew up a Roman Catholic.

At a young age, she was very keen on being a volleyball player, but her mother instead enrolled Bündchen and two of her sisters in a modeling course. That was just the start of a very special career. Following the course, Bündchen and her sisters were rewarded with a trip to Sao Paulo and Rio, where she was eventually discovered by a modeling agency.

Gisele Bündchen's early modeling career

Bündchen then placed second in a contest called Elite Model Look. After that, she moved to Sao Paulo in 1995 to officially launch her modeling career. It didn't take long for Bündchen to make her first appearance in the US either, debuting at New York Fashion Week in 1996.

Just a year later, it all took off. Although she faced some rejections, she ultimately appeared in an Alexander McQueen runway show and went on to pose for Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, and more. Bündchen then appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris, but that was just the start.

She eventually starred on the front of 38 Vogue magazines and in 2000, Bündchen was named the most beautiful girl in the world. Talk about an honor. If you think of any big company, she has modeled for it. Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, you name it.

Since 2011, Bündchen is one of the highest-paid models in the world and has been listed on numerous Forbes lists throughout the years for just how successful she is financially. From 2002 to 2017, she was the top-earning model on the globe. Modeling eventually took her to different avenues, too.

Gisele Bündchen's other endeavors

Bündchen has made appearances on the big screen, playing supporting roles in The Devil Wears Prada and Taxi. She has even produced her own cartoons as well. She has even made a few songs, but they weren't the most successful.

Over the last number of years, Bündchen has done a lot of charity work to help the less fortunate around the world with organizations like Save The Children, Doctors Without Borders, and Red Cross.

While she still does modeling from time to time, her focus is more set on other endeavors, like writing books and helping charities. She officially left IMG modeling in February 2021.

Gisele Bündchen's relationships

As for relationships, Tom Brady wasn't her first. She was actually married to Leonardo DiCaprio from 2000 to 2005, but it didn't work out. However, they were deemed one of the hottest couples in the world at the time.

She eventually met Brady in 2006, when a friend introduced them to each other on a blind date. Pretty crazy way to meet, especially when you're already so famous. They hit it off and began dating.

Just three years later in February 2009, Gisele Bündchen and Brady got married in a small ceremony in Santa Monica, California. They also decided to have another wedding in Costa Rica.

It didn't take long for the couple to have their first child either, with Benjamin Rein Brady born in '09. Bündchen was also the stepmother to Brady's first son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan until Bündchen divorced Brady.

Since then, Bündchen began dating Joaquim Valente, and they now are expecting their first child together.

On social media, Bündchen has over 23 million followers on Instagram alone, where she posts lots of photos of her family

Gisele Bündchen's net worth in 2025

In 2011, the duo was named the highest-paid couple in the world by Forbes, which likely hasn't changed. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady and Bündchen combined for a net worth of $650 million. Bündchen has a net worth of a reported $400 million on her own in 2025.

They lived in Boston for a long time when Brady was playing for the Patriots, but then they moved to Florida. In fact, Bündchen and Brady bought a crazy mansion in Indian Creek in December 2020 just before TB12 won another Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

It may seem like Bündchen hit the lottery by marrying a legend like Tom Brady, but she doesn't need any of his success, and she will continue to be a superstar on her own after the divorce. There's nothing she hasn't done, and basically every notable modeling agency or company has had Bundchen campaign for them, whether it was on a runway or on the front of a magazine.

That's everything you need to know about Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.