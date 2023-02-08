On Feb. 1, quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football for the second time in as many years.

Because this has been heard before, there are doubts about Brady actually being finished, waiting for an alert that says the QB is returning to action for another season or three.

On his Let’s Go! Podcast Wednesday, Tom Brady said while he feels he is truly done, he acknowledges the itch to play could still be there when it gets closer to training camp this summer.

“You never say never. … I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now,” Brady said. “It may change. It most likely won’t.”

Brady also discussed the physical and mental fatigue factors when it came to the retirement decision.

“There’s a lot of emotions,” he said. “You know, I think relief just because there’s a little bit of a decompression/depressurization. For, you know, 32 years you’ve been getting ready to prepare for another season, and I think the reality of that probably hasn’t even sunk in yet. So I don’t know how I’ll feel as those moments get closer to a degree, but I’m really happy and content with kind of where we’re at.”

On the surface, what is said by Brady sounds logical. It’s hard to give up something that’s been a part of your life for so long. Throw in the fact you’re one of the best to ever do it, and of course there’s going to be a part of you that says you can still do this at a high level.

Having said that, Brady sounds like a man who is taking things day-by-day. While it sounds like he is done, don’t be surprised if there’s another comeback on the horizon.