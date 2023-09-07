Tom Brady has expressed his feelings about his current relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk. The two fuel romance rumors in July but their relationship status made headlines after Shayk was seen topless with ex Bradley Cooper on a beach.

“Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” an insider told Us Weekly on August 29. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper share a daughter together, Lea De Seine, 6.

However, a more recent update says the pair is doing quite well despite previous rumors.

“Irina and Tom are still dating. Both of them are busy with families and their careers, but they enjoy each other’s company,” a source told US Weekly. “Irina thinks Tom is a sweet, standup guy, and Tom feels at ease with Irina.”

Tom Brady was previously married to supermodel Giselle Bündchen. They share two children together Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also has another son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan. This is Brady's first public relationship since his split from Bündchen last year.

As for Giselle Bündchen she is not publicly linked to anyone at the moment but wants to just focus on herself, her family and career. “I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth,” she said in her Vogue Brazil cover story in August. “I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”