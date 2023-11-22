Tom Cruise expressed support for Hollywood Agent, Maha Dakhil over controversial pro-Palestine posts—saving her job in the process.

Tom Cruise has reportedly come to the aid of his agent, Maha Dakhil, following a social media controversy surrounding her pro-Palestine posts.

Dakhil is a prominent talent manager at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Recently, she faced criticism for her Instagram posts describing Israel's conflict with Hamas as “genocide.” She faced backlash from colleagues, with some labeling her posts as “antisemitic.”

Dakhil quickly deleted the controversial posts and made her Instagram account private. But her colleagues were reportedly offended by the remarks. Leading to divisions within the entertainment industry.

High-profile clients like filmmaker Aaron Sorkin left CAA in the wake of the controversy, and Steven Spielberg reportedly had Dakhil's IMDB pages edited to remove any association with him. Despite resigning from her leadership roles, Dakhil continued to work with her clients, including Tom Cruise.

According to the Independent, Tom Cruise supported his agent, Dakhil during a meeting at the CAA office. The actor may have also directly influenced efforts to mitigate the fallout from the controversy.

Maha Dakhil issued an apology, acknowledging her mistake in using hurtful language and expressing gratitude to those who educated her on the implications of her posts. Cruise's involvement adds another layer to the ongoing debate within the entertainment industry over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down.”

This incident follows the recent news of actress Susan Sarandon being dropped by her agents at United Talent Agency (UTA) over remarks made at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.