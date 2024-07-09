At the London premiere of Twisters, Top Gun 2 stars Tom Cruise and Glen Powell reunited.

On X, Cruise posted a picture of him with Powell as he held a Twisters-themed popcorn bag. The caption read: “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!”

Deadline also captured a video of Cruise walking through a sea of people. As he left the theater smiling, he made time for fans and signed autographs.

The event was not about Cruise, but this was a heartwarming moment shared between the two. A user on X joked that Powell has been “selected to host Tom Cruise's soul when Cruise becomes too weak so that he can continue making movies for the rest of time.”

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell's relationship

In 2022, Cruise and Powell starred in one of the biggest movies of the year, Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise, of course, returned as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell while Powell was a part of the new-age cast. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, and Val Kilmer also starred in the movie.

Top Gun 2 made nearly $1.5 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. At the end of the day, it still finished second behind another sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, at the 2022 box office. It was one of three movies to make over $1 billion — Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 billion) and Jurassic World: Dominion ($1 billion).

Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun 2 based on a script written by Christopher McQuarrie, Eric Warren Singer, and Ehren Kruger. It is the long-awaited sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

At the Oscars, the movie was nominated for six awards. It won Best Sound and was also up for Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song (“Hold My Hand”), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture.

There are a lot of Twisters ties to Top Gun 2. Of course, Powell is one of the movie's stars. Joseph Kosinski also developed the story for it. Perhaps those ties are what led to Cruise being invited to the European premiere.

What is Twisters about?

Twisters is a standalone sequel to Twister. It follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm-chaser who is roped back in to test a new tracking system. During that expedition, she encounters Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a social media influencer who chronicles his chases.

But when a huge tornado hits, the two have to work together to survive. Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Daryl McCormack, and David Corenswet also star in the movie.

Lee Isaac Chung directed the movie based on a script from Mark L. Smith. Chung is best known for his 2020 movie Minari. It premiered at Sundance and A24 subsequently released it.

At the Oscars, Minari was up for six major awards. These include Best Picture and Best Director. Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie.

Twisters held its world premiere on July 8 in London, England. Universal Pictures will release the movie in the United States over a week later, on July 19.

Twisters will be released on July 19.