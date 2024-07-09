Twisters looks to be a big hit — Lee Isaac Chung's Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones movie has gotten first reactions from critics. Most are praising the upcoming tentpole movie and it looks to be the hit of the summer.

The European premiere of Twisters went down on July 8 in London, England. Stars Powell, Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos were present. Additionally, Powell's Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise was in attendance.

The summer blockbuster we needed

Kicking the Twisters first reactions off with Manuel São Bento, they said that the movie meets expectations of the disaster subgenre. “It fulfills its sole, valid purpose of entertaining its target audience while reminding us of the importance of humanity & altruism in time of crisis,” their reaction reads.

Scott J. Davis was blown away by the movie, calling it “one of” their favorites of the year. “Thrilling and exciting in all the best ways — and tonnes of fun — as well as fab turns from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, it's gonna blow the theatrical roof off!” they praised.

Despite being a blockbuster movie, Twisters is “beautifully shot” and features a “heartfelt story,” per Jon Brown's first reaction. “It is both a compelling drama and a rip roaring adventure with dynamic performances from @DaisyEdgarJones & @glenpowell & co. that is sure to go down a storm!” their reaction said.

Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy claims that the story of Twisters “leaves something to be desired.” However, it also “delivers where it matters with huge-scale thrilling set pieces.” While Sandwell praised Edgar-Jones and Powell as the leads, Brandon Perea is the scene-stealer.

What is Twisters about?

In Twisters, Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) plays a storm-chaser who seemingly leaves that life behind after a devastating tornado encounter. She is later brought back into the fold to test a new tracking system.

During her return, she encounters Tyler Owens (Powell), a hot-shot social media influencer. He chronicles his storm-chasing adventures on social media — which conflicts with how Kate does things. But when a giant storm intensifies, they have to work together.

Lee Isaac Chung directed the movie based on a script from Mark L. Smith. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski developed the story.

Chung is best known for directing Minari. The movie received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. It is a semi-autobiographical movie about Chung's upbringing as a South Korean family moves to rural Arkansas in the '80s.

Additionally, Chung has directed an episode of The Mandalorian. He will return to the Star Wars franchise by directing an undisclosed number of episodes of Skelton Crew.

Who is in it?

Aside from Edgar-Jones and Powell, Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Brandon Perea (Nope), Maura Tierney (The Iron Claw), and David Corenswet (Superman) also star in the movie. Daryl McCormack, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tunde Adebimpe also appear in the movie.

Daisy Edgar-Jones first gained notoriety for roles in TV series such as Cold Feet, War of the Worlds, and Normal People. She starred in movies Fresh and Where the Crawdads Sing. In 2022, she starred in Under the Banner of Heaven with Andrew Garfield.

Glen Powell has had a breakout over the last couple of years. After gaining widespread acclaim for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell followed that up by starring in the rom-com Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney. He also starred in Hit Man, a movie he co-wrote with Richard Linklater.

Twisters will be released on July 19.