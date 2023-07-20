Tom Cruise, one of the biggest figures in Hollywood, has been asked to join the picket lines by SAG-AFTRA. However, the Mission: Impossible star gave a lukewarm response to those requests.

Variety's feature on the SAG-AFTRA strikes covers a lot of ground, including one of the biggest stars, Cruise. According to sources, Cruise had asked SAG-AFTRA to allow stars to continue promoting their new films, but then the union countered by asking him to join their picket lines. They believed that having one of the biggest stars in Hollywood standing in allegiance with them would send a message.

However, the sources note that Cruise was “noncommittal” but offered to “assist in other ways.”

Tom Cruise is currently featured in the latest Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part One. It has already grossed over $259 million worldwide during its eight days open in theaters. Cruise once again returns as Ethan Hunt and assembles the IMF team in a race for a powerful new weapon: AI. Pitted against him, however, is a foe from his past, Gabriel (Esai Morales), and a new assassin, Paris (Pom Klementieff). Hayley Atwell also makes her franchise debut in the series as a new member of IMF, Grace.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The SAG-AFTRA began on July 14 and has hit Hollywood hard. Several high-profile productions including Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, and Mortal Kombat (among may more) have been forced to halt their shoots during this difficult period. As the picket lines grow and studios begin feeling the squeeze, we can only hope that a resolution is found sooner than later so things can get back to normal.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.