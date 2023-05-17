During an interview on The Adam Buxton Podcast, Tom Hanks shared his take on AI technology in the film world. As AI technology advances, there are more possibilities for film than ever before. Hanks even revealed that he would be using AI in his next film, according to Deadline.

“What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, [is] I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,” Hanks said.

Here, a film in which Tom Hanks will star in, will most likely use AI technology to make the actor look younger. The film called Here, directed by Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, is about the characters in the film aging. The story follows the events in a single room with its inhabitants spanning generations. Previously, multiple actors could be cast to play one character, but now with AI, they’ll only have to hire one.

“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology … I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on,” he continued. “Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

Hanks also discussed how agents and actors are teaming up to protect their rights with the advancements of AI. While it isn’t about AI protecting the jobs of actors, they are drawing up contracts to protect the use of an actor’s face or voice—like IP.