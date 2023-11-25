Eddie Brock, himself, has shared good news with fans about Venom 3's production being back on track after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Like many other films, production of Venom 3 had to be shut down as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes which dominated Hollywood earlier in 2023. The end of both strikes, though, has seen studios rushing to get major projects back up and it seems the next Venom film is among those according to its star Tom Hardy.

Hardy took to Instagram post on Friday to share the news, confirming cameras were once again rolling on the third film in the anti-hero's franchise, according to Variety. He took the chance to “thank all the teams thus far” who have been since the first Venom, especially, for helping bring the films to the movie screen.

An additional post from Hardy also hinted the film had already been filming for well over a week before the actor confirmed production resumed in Friday's post.

While the premise of Venom 3 has not been revealed, it will mark the directorial debut of Kelly Marcel, taking over from Andy Serkis who directed 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Marcel has served as the screenwriter for each Venom film to date, writing each script off of story's she co-wrote with Hardy, before being handed the reigns for the third film.

Hardy is set to return as Eddie Brock, the host of the titular symbiote, after the events of the second film and his brief venture into the MCU as a result of Spider-Man: No Way Home. MCU veteran Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ted Lasso star Juno Temple are confirmed to be joining Venom 3, as well, though their roles have not been confirmed.

Michelle Williams has also expressed interest in returning to the role as Anne Weying for a third outing, though her involvement has not been confirmed.

Venom 3 was previously scheduled to release on July 24, 2024, but following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, will instead release on November 8, 2024.