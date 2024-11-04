Tom Holland revealed the real reason he Googles his Spider-Man co-star and girlfriend Zendaya.

During an interview with Samah Dada for On the Menu, Holland was asked if he remembers the last thing he Googled. He revealed it to be his girlfriend, something he does somewhat frequently to keep tabs on his partner.

“The last thing I Googled was actually ‘Zendaya,'” he revealed. “I'm not on socials, and I actually delete it when I'm not using it.”

He explained that it has to do with his anxiety. Holland will make sure “we're all cool” and that she is fine in the news section of Google before calming down.

Tom Holland girlfriend, Zendaya

Holland and Zendaya have been dating for years. They first met while filming Holland's first solo Spider-Man movie, Homecoming. They also play on-screen love interests Peter Parker and MJ, respectively.

On the big screen, their characters are not currently dating. Those who saw No Way Home will remember the spell that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) placed that made everyone forget Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

To their credit, Holland and Zendaya keep a low profile when it comes to their relationship. They have been going steady since then and are one of pop culture's biggest couples.

His Spider-Man career

Besides Googling his girlfriend Zendaya, Tom Holland is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, appearing alongside heavyweights like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

A year later, Holland got his first solo movie as Spider-Man. Homecoming set up a trilogy of movies, including Far from Home and No Way Home. Each of the latter two installments made over $1 billion at the box office.

Sooner or later, Holland will return as Spider-Man. The fourth installment in his series is coming in May 2026, after the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

Before his breakthrough as Spider-Man, Holland gained notoriety for playing he title role in a West End production of Billy Elliot. He led the production from 2008-10 before leaving it.

Over a decade later, he returned to West End to play Romeo in Romeo and Juliet. The production will imminently move to Broadway in New York City, New York.

Holland's other credits include The Impossibly, How I Live Now, In the Heart of the Sea, Edge of Winter, A Monster Calls, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Chaos Walking.

In 2022, he starred in Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. The movie is an adaptation of Sony's PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. Uncharted was a surprise hit, grossing $407 million at the box office.

A year later, he returned to the small screen to star in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room with Amanda Seyfried. The series follows the interrogation interviews of Danny Sullivan (Holland) after his involvement in a shooting in New York City. Throughout the interviews, his backstory is explained.