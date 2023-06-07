After completing work on his new Apple TV+ show, The Crowded Room, Tom Holland, the beloved Spider-Man star, has announced that he will be stepping away from acting for a year, according to Yahoo. In the psychological-thriller series, Holland takes on the lead role of Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting.

thread of reviews for tom holland’s ‘THE CROWDED ROOM’ 🍿🎬 pic.twitter.com/F0NHAGdC7U — tomhollandfiles (@tomhollandfiles) June 3, 2023

Reflecting on his experience on set, Tom Holland, who also served as an executive producer, opened up about the challenges he faced. “It was a tough time for sure,” he shared with Extra. “We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. But I really enjoyed it, I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I'm no stranger to hard work, I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Holland revealed that his decision to take a year off is a result of the difficulties he encountered during the making of “The Crowded Room.” Last month, he also disclosed that he has been sober for over a year, and working on the series helped him recognize his own triggers and sources of stress.

In “The Crowded Room,” Holland's character undergoes a series of interrogations by detective Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried, which unveils Danny's unusual past and the stranger who saved his life. The series also features an ensemble cast including Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz, with guest appearances by Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Zachary Golinger, and Seyfried's real-life husband, Thomas Sadoski.