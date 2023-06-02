Tom Holland currently plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU and has a fourth film in his own series coming, but he has weighed in on the “best Spider-Man movie” debate and it's not one of his web-slinging adventures.

Speaking to The Associated Press on the red carpet of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Holland revealed that Into the Spider-Verse is the best Spider-Man movie ever made in his opinion.

Tom Holland is excited for the "Spider-Verse" sequel out this week and paid the first "Spider-Verse" film a surprising compliment while at the Apple TV+ premiere of "The Crowded Room." pic.twitter.com/7vjUqu3Sye — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2023

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie [Into the Spider-Verse] movie is the best Spider-Man movie that's ever been made. Amy Pascal is like my mom — I was supposed to go with her as her date, [but] I couldn't go because I'm here working, but I'm incredibly proud of them [and] I'm excited for the second one [Across the Spider-Verse and] I'm sure it'll live up to every expectation and I can't wait to see it,” said Holland.

Tom Holland's not wrong — Into the Spider-Verse may just be the best Spider-Man movie ever made. Filled with comic book energy and a heartfelt story, no other film — including its sequel — has topped it since. Holland's on a bit of a break from Spidey, and the ongoing WGA writers' strike doesn't help the speed at which a fourth film will come out with him leading it. Hopefully, the strike will be over soon and the production process can begin.

In non-Spider-Man news, Holland is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room. The 10-episode series observes a series of interviews between Danny Sullivan (Holland) — who was involved in a shooting in New York City — and Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried). The first three episodes will premiere on June 9.

