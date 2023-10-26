The Denver Nuggets would not have notched their elusive championship without the help of Bruce Brown. The all-around player with a nice shooting stroke has now moved on to play with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. There have been a lot of doubts and naysayers about his move away from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray but he might have just proven them wrong. He blossomed into one of the stars during opening night in their demolition job of Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards.

Bruce Brown came out blazing and that fire was passed around the Pacers in their 143-to-120 win. He unveiled what this debut meant for him and the team's offense moving forward, via Bally Sports Indiana.

“This offense, anybody can have a big night. Tonight was just mine. … I love playing with these guys,” Brown said after erupting in the faces of a fairly talented Wizards squad led by Kyle Kuzma.

Brown notched a game-high 24 points for the Pacers in their win. He also added an assist and three boards to help his team win the first out of 82 games. His declaration might also scare other franchises in the league. Other stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathurin were also close to popping off.

Haliburton was an offensive menace. The first game of the season has got him hungry to get to All-NBA contention. His stat line of 20 points, 11 dimes, and three assists was a huge boost. Mathurin, on the other hand, is an insane all-arounder. This performance got him 18 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

This team is starting out hot and is showing no signs of fizzing out.