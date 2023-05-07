UFC Legend and fan-favorite Tony Ferguson is facing a fight outside of the octagon as he was detained on DUI charges early Sunday morning on May 7 after flipping his truck over two parked cars in Hollywood, California. LAPD confirmed that it was Ferguson driving the truck after he refused a field sobriety test. Officers also reported that his eyes were blood-shot and he ‘reeked of alcohol’.

The LAPD confirms UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Hollywood overnight. Details on Eyewitness News @ABC7 7AM. pic.twitter.com/PTMyc21NtO — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) May 7, 2023

A video obtained by TMZ shows Ferguson’s white truck flipped on its side around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning next to two damaged vehicles parked on the curb outside of a Hollywood nightclub. One of the alleged victims of the incident is rapper Cash Gotti, who came out later to find his Mercedes totaled in the accident. Luckily, no one, including Ferguson, was injured in the incident.

🚨TONY FERGUSON ARRESTED🚨 Tony Ferguson has been arrested for DUI, according to TMZ. Ferguson’s truck flipped over at 2am near a Hollywood nightclub and Ferguson refused to take a sobriety test but officer’s say he reeked of alcohol. Ferguson is not injured.#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/R2LcYBpkDf — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 7, 2023

Ferguson’s last fight in the UFC was in September of 2022 when he lost via submission to Nate Diaz. He’s lost his last five fights in the UFC, most in brutal fashion and through tough decisions. “El Cucuy” will always be known as one of the most exciting fighters the UFC has ever seen. He’s been a staple in the sport and a fan-favorite, but his performances have seen a serious decline as he ages and struggles to keep up with the top of the division.

There’s been speculation as to whether Ferguson will retire in the near future, but he hasn’t had any plans to hang them up thus far. He’s had issues outside of the cage in the past, so it’s tough to see him land in hot water once again. Hopefully Dana White and the UFC can get Ferguson the right help and support if he were to need it.

Perhaps the brightest spot, however, is that no one was hurt. Keep up with our UFC news for continued fight content and other breaking news.