Tony Romo is an absolute legend of the NFL. The career Dallas Cowboy had a 13-year stint in Texas before retiring in 2016. After that, he went into broadcasting, where he is today. However, he was not alone in this NFL path. With him was his wife, Candice Crawford. Due to his football fame, everything is known about Tony Romo, but his wife remains somewhat of a mystery. To really learn a lot about their life and how she helped shape the Cowboys legend, here is Tony Romo's wife Candice Crawford.

Tony Romo's wife Candice Crawford

The pair have been married since 2011. Interestingly enough, they dated for just around two years before they got married. The couple started dating in the summer of 2009 and Tony Romo popped the big question in December of 2010.

That was all relatively quick, but as the couple has really stood the test of time, there is nothing that can be said about that right now. Their story actually began with a wonderful story about how Candice Crawford's parents were huge Cowboys fans.

Tony Romo and Candice Crawford's first date

When Tony asked his future wife to dinner, she was very nervous, as she still lived with her parents. At the time, Romo was at the peak of his powers and the Cowboys were playing well. Candice's parents were Cowboys fans and as Romo was the star, she was very anxious for him to pick her up for the dinner she accepted. Candice was afraid that her parents might embarrass her, due to their love of the Cowboys.

The whole situation escalated with Candice making her parents and her brother, Gossip Girls star Chace Crawford, hide in the back as Tony picked her up. In an interview with the Rich Eisen Show, Chace explained what was going on in the Crawford house:

They said, ‘We’re already here. What do you want us to do?’ And she said, ‘Hide. Hide in the back.’ She made my parents hide.

Talking about her family's love for the Cowboys in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Candice had this to say:

We were the family that took ridiculous Christmas pictures in front of the fireplace with Cowboys starter jackets and white turtlenecks. When he became a part of the family, those football games became a lot more nerve-wracking.

Candice Crawford marries Tony Romo

Even with that partially awkward start, the pair really hit it off right away. Soon afterward, the wedding bells could be heard around Dallas, as the duo tied the knot in May of 2011. As People.com report, 600 people were attending the wedding, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Interestingly enough, as the NFL was in a lockout then, he would principally be disallowed from coming. However, he got a special exception from the NFL, as reported by the Dallas Morning News.

After the wedding, the pair expanded their family three times. First, it was Hawkins Romo in 2012, followed by Rivers in 2014 and Jones in 2017. It is unknown whether the couple plan to go for more, but the social media fees of both Candice and Tony suggest that they have been very happy within their household.

Candice Crawford's life before Tony Romo

Before she met Tony Romo, Candice Crawford also had a life that was inside of the spotlight. She was born in December of 1986, making her six years younger than her significant other. As said previously, Candice was not the most famous part of the Crawford household, as her brother played a role in the hit show Gossip Girl.

She majored in journalism at the University of Missouri but concentrated on modeling as a career. That included two attempts to win Miss Texas Teen in 2003 and 2005 but was the third runner-up on both occasions of the pageant. However, as perseverance pays off, Candice Crawford finally won a major pageant in 2008, winning Miss Missouri USA.

Modeling is not the only public activity that Candice takes part in. She has been involved heavily in sports journalism. Most notably, she hosted a plethora of shows in the Texas area, including shows like The Blitz on CBS Sports and “Special Edition,” a Dallas Cowboys weekend sports show.

Right now, however, it seems like she is concentrating on family life and does not get involved much in journalism anymore. Of course, she still has some involvement around the Dallas Cowboys, where she spent a lot of her professional career.

The duo of Tony Romo and Candice Crawford is one of the biggest power couples in football today, on par with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Plus, the Romos have a net worth of $70 million. Their relationship has been under the NFL spotlight, and it is great to see that they have truly stood the test of time.