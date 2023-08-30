Tony Romo's net worth in 2023 is $70 million. Romo went undrafted in the 2003 NFL Draft before earning a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He emerged as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks during his 14-year career.

After retiring from his role on the field, the former Cowboys star pursued a career in broadcasting. He quickly rose to prominence for his enthusiastic and engaging NFL commentary, and now he's one of the top broadcasters in the league. So let's dig into Tony Romo's net worth in 2022.

Tony Romo's net worth in 2023 is $70 million. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

The now-43-year-old's athleticism was apparent at an early age. As part of Little League, young Tony Romo was selected to the All-Star team. He then went on to become a student-athlete at Burlington High School in Wisconsin, playing football, basketball, golf, and tennis. Romo eventually chose to pursue football, enrolling in Eastern Illinois University.

Throughout his college years, Romo played for the NCAA Division I-AA Eastern Illinois Panthers. There, he stood out as one of the most efficient quarterbacks at the level. The San Diego native eventually finished his college football career with several school records and accolades, including the Walter Payton Award and OVC Player of the Year. For his impressive run, Eastern Illinois University retired his No. 17 jersey in 2009.

Tony Romo signs with Cowboys as a rookie

Romo went undrafted in 2003 after receiving a late invitation to the combine. He eventually signed with the Cowboys and entered their training camp.

Although he managed a few career highlights in his first few years, it wasn't until the end of the 2006 season when the former undrafted rookie earned his biggest role: becoming the Cowboys' starting quarterback. Romo led his team to a playoff berth that season. After that, Dallas became his home for the rest of his time in the league.

Romo concluded his playing career in 2017 at the age of 37. Much can be said about Romo's time in the NFL, both good and bad. On a positive note, the Eastern Illinois product managed to stand out while playing for one of the most recognizable franchises in league history. Aside from four Pro Bowl selections, he also led in passer rating and completion percentage in 2014.

However, Romo also received heavy criticism for never making the Super Bowl and ending his career on the field with a 2-4 playoff record. He also never advanced beyond the Divisional Round. He likely doesn't mind, though. In his 14 seasons, Over the Cap lists the former Cowboys quarterback's total earnings at over $127 million.

Tony Romo becomes NFL broadcaster for CBS

I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017

After retiring from the NFL, Romo moved on to broadcasting and was immediately hired as CBS Sports' lead color analyst for NFL telecasts. Although nobody criticized the career change, many questioned the instantaneous jump to the No. 1 position alongside the legendary Jim Nantz. He dispelled all doubts once the 2017 NFL season began.

Perhaps owing to his experience as someone formerly playing on the field, many praised Romo's consistent analysis. He received particular acclaim for his energy, enthusiasm, and ability to predict plays. In a Washington Post piece, Romo said of his work:

“There’s no plan of doing it at all. Sometimes you just get passionate, and you get excited, and in the moment you start, you know, just really talking out loud what’s going through your brain. Sometimes you see a lot of stuff and then you just try and articulate that to the people who are watching.”

As for his broadcasting career, Romo most recently re-signed with CBS, though there were rumors regarding a move to ESPN. The deal involved a salary of $17 million per year. With this, the former Dallas star became one of the highest-paid personalities in sports broadcasting history. Romo will be doing this for a long time, and he's going to have plenty of fun doing it.

However, Romo is now without his critics. In fact, CBS even reportedly staged an “intervention” with Romo prior to the 2022 NFL season to get him to improve on his preparation for games. Broadcast partner Jim Nantz took critics to task following the 2022 season and has publicly supported Romo.

Tony Romo's endorsement income

Outside of football and broadcasting, Romo also profits from endorsement deals with several brands. As listed by Forbes, these include Core Power, DirecTV, Panini, Pizza Hut, Topps, and Under Armour. They also reported that back in 2015, Romo earned around $5 million from these endorsements.

Moreover, the 41-year-old commentator has also collaborated with several nonprofit organizations, such as United Way, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In the summer of 2009, Romo dated former journalist and beauty queen Candice Crawford. They were engaged a year after and married in 2011. Since then, they have been blessed with three sons: Hawkin, Rivers, and Jones McCoy.

Were you at all stunned by Tony Romo's net worth in 2023?