Recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Selena Gomez shared a story in which she explained that her current “fall asleep” show is the long-running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The comment got chuckles but was an innocent and honest admission by the superstar — and wasn't in any way intended as an insult.
Far from being “boring,” a fall-asleep show is a sign of the utmost respect — it's like comfort food; a show that helps you feel safe, relaxed and at peace before you doze off to slumber. It's therefore with the utmost care, consideration and love that I've crafted this list. Maybe a ‘fall asleep' show isn't for everyone — maybe a book, meditation, a mindfulness app or nature sounds are more your things for getting sleepy.
But for millions of us, a fall asleep show is a lot cheaper and has fewer side effects than Ambien, and is a lot less caloric and time-consuming than cooking a giant, tryptophan-rich turkey. Hopefully the ordering of this list doesn't keep you up at night, but if it does feel free to hit ClutchPoints back with your own soporific faves on social media! Now enough with SAT words, let's get to the list.
The best ‘fall asleep' shows of all-time
10) How I Met Your Mother
Ok, Selena, we see you. Let's get the ball rolling courtesy of your How I Met Your Mother shoutout. The story of how Ted met his wife and the mother of his two long-listening children has numerous twists and turns, yet somehow never roils the mind's eye enough to disturb our descension into the first stage of the NREM cycle.
It has heart, clever humor, nuanced performances and a winning formula that leaves viewers feeling satisfied in incremental half-hour installments, even as we're waiting for the answer to that ever-elusive and (almost) series-long question of just who the mother is. Spoiler alert that the series finale might be the one episode guilty of not providing a good night's sleep, but if so, consider streaming this alternate ending created after fan backlash instead.
9) Seinfeld
What's the deal with falling asleep? I mean, you're not actually falling, and then how come in the morning you don't “jump awake”? Ok, maybe Jerry has never opined all of these minutiae-filled thoughts about slumber, but he might as well have the way his opening and closing monologues to the early season episodes of Seinfeld gently lull you to sleep.
The show remains a fan-favorite, both in streaming and as a cable rerun, because it's so brilliant and yet so simple. Many of its references are outdated, and the lack of cell phones certainly could poke a hole in almost every storyline, but the humor is so brilliant and shockingly gets away with so much (considering it was a massive network hit), that it remains the best laugh-track sitcom ever produced — and is like a warm glass of milk before bedtime.
8) The Office
This little humdinger always puts me right to sleep before bed (that's what she said). It's hard to imagine a more meteoric rise for this Steve Carell-fronted workplace comedy. From its humble beginnings as a quirky remake of an equally quirky British single-cam mockumentary, The Office slowly built an audience over the course of its nine-season network run before catapulting to even more esteemed heights of the stream-osphere well after production ended.
It seems the show's appeal just massively keeps growing with no end in sight (and that's also what she said). Michael Scott's antics might make you cringe at times, but they also help you drift off peacefully into la-la land so well that the Scranton boss might want to consider releasing a line of Melatonin supplements known as Carellatonins (actually, that sounds more like a Ryan storyline).
7) Parks and Recreation
It seems only fair that once you get through The Office, you consider the equally brilliant (yet slightly less appreciated) spinoff Parks and Recreation. In many ways, the Amy Poehler-led ensemble even exceeds the weighty expectations set by The Office.
It includes the mockumentary format, workplace setting, quirky mix of characters who will all go on to major stardom after the series, and adds a good deal more heart to the undertaking. Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope might have started out as a Michael Scott-esque buffoon, but evolved into a deeply passionate and empathetic leader without sacrificing any comedy. If you want to hit the hay with a smile on your face, Parks & Rec won't disappoint — but don't be surprised if Lil' Sebastian shows up eating some of that hay in your dreamland.
6) Freaks and Geeks
Before being known as the king of the modern comedy cinematic universe, Judd Apatow was more humbly known as the king of “one season wonders” — terrific television shows that couldn't find an audience and were forced into cancellation after a tragically short run.
No show was more unjustly terminated than Freaks and Geeks, a 1980s Michigan high school-set masterpiece. Each episode is a little gem, and as a rare hour-long comedy, despite lasting only one season there are plenty of hours of viewing enjoyment for you to consume. Plus this show gave rise to so many eventual stars, largely thanks to Apatow's continued endeavors with his talented cast, you owe it to yourself to see where it all began.
5) Superstore
This one is still tragically under-seen but if you're looking for a new (yet old) fall asleep show, and are going through an America Ferrara phase on the heels of Barbie's success, Superstore is the show for you. It combines the workplace setting of The Office, with the heart of Parks and Recreation, and some surprisingly poignant labor storylines to boot. Ferrara and Ben Feldman excel as the show's romantic pair you're rooting for, as do the talented roster of ensemble characters that round out the cast. Plus, this show finished strong, dealing with the Covid pandemic better than any other on television in my humble opinion — and helped induce sleep even during those trying times.
4) Anything on HGTV
This entry might seem trite but it's true so deal with it. Watching people buy homes, flip homes, remodel homes, debate buying homes, choose between homes, declutter homes, paint homes, build new homes, tear down old homes and talk into camera about how all those home-related considerations make you and/or your significant other feel are like a sleep mask combined with noise-cancelling headphones combined with a clunk on the head all in one. In other words, these shows knock you out quick and fast. Even if reality home shows aren't your jam, give it a try — in fact, they may work even better for you.
3) Gilmore Girls
I must confess to not watching much of this one, but I'm told it's quite the feel-good, fall-asleep favorite for those looking for a show about sisterhood, motherhood, daughterhood, any combination of those… basically any and all feminine-friendly “hoods”. Amy Sherman-Palladino pioneered her signature fast-talking, snappy dialogue style here, and perfectly blended warmth, heart and laughs through the endearing friendship and relationship saga of mother and daughter, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.
2) Suits
This is a surprise sleeper (no pun intended). The story of last summer during the writers' and actors' strikes, Suits has become the talk of the town, making streamers and studio executives rethink their entire streaming strategy about their audiences' viewing habits and what people want to watch. The only explanation anyone can really muster for the surprise afterlife of this USA legal drama (besides the Meghan Markle factor) is that it's like a snuggly pillow you just want to hold close and then fall asleep to. Now the inevitable reboot and new episodes are on the way, which should have Suits fans sleeping soundly for years to come.
1) Friends
This one wasn't really even close. The enduring legacy of the most beloved 90s sitcom of all time transcends all possible debate. Could there be a better show to fall asleep to? No way. This one's as sure a thing as the inevitability of Ross and Rachel ending up together, even if it takes the entire series. Some day paleontologists might study our archeological remnants, come across a DVD box set of Friends and wonder why our fossilized skeletons are clinging to it so tightly in our places of slumber, but until then, we'll just follow the fiction paleontologic adventures of Dr. Geller and company instead.
Thus concludes the definitive ClutchPoints list of the top 10 fall asleep shows of all time. We hope this list puts you right to sleep!