Top 10 Fantasy Basketball Rookies In 2022-23 NBA Season, Ranked

The 2022-23 NBA season is just weeks away, so it is time for some fantasy basketball managers to prepare their draft boards. While there are plenty of veterans people should focus on drafting first, this season’s top rookies should not be overlooked when it comes to fantasy basketball rankings.

Last season, rookies Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes made a big impact right away. Both were even considered for the All-Star Game. Although it is early to tell, there are some rookies from the 2022 class that could certainly follow their steps.

So, which rookies can be the most valuable fantasy basketball contributors in 2022-23? Here are the top 10 fantasy basketball rookies for the upcoming season.

10. Malaki Branham, San Antonio Spurs

With the San Antonio Spurs finally embracing a full rebuilding mode, some young players should have bigger roles early on. Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, the team’s three first-round picks from 2022, should earn significant minutes as rookies, something Gregg Popovich does not do very often. Since Sochan is more defensive-minded and Wesley was inefficient in college, Branham becomes a more interesting fantasy pick in San Antonio.

A 3-and-D player, Branham averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his only year at Ohio State. He also shot very efficiently for a freshman with shooting splits of 50-42-83. The No. 20 pick was projected to be selected as early as the lottery, so the talent is not being unnoticed.

9. Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets

A five-star prospect out of high school, Mark Williams showed his potential at Duke. In his final year in college, the center averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and an impressive 2.8 blocks. He ended up receiving ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The 7-foot big man has a good chance of being a starter in his rookie year. The Charlotte Hornets’ incumbent starter is fellow Blue Devil Mason Plumlee. The veteran comes off his worst season in the NBA, averaging just 6.5 points and shooting 39.2% from the free-throw line while starting in 73 games. With Williams’ two-way abilities, he could steal the job and become an important piece of LaMelo Ball’s offense.

8. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Another rookie who can benefit from his team’s rebuilding mode, Jalen Williams should earn meaningful minutes right away, similar to Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort in recent years. The No. 12 pick in this year’s draft could be the immediate backup for both players, providing some efficient scoring off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his final year in Santa Clara, Williams scored 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists a night. He shot 51.3% from the field, 39.6% from the 3-point line and 80.9% from the free-throw line. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (currently injured) and Giddey as the main playmakers, Williams could be more of a catch-and-shoot rookie. This means he could have many shots while avoiding mistakes such as turnovers.

7. Johnny Davis, Washington Wizards

A consensus First-Team All-American in 2022, Johnny Davis is full of expectations for the upcoming season. Selected No. 10 by the Washington Wizards, he won multiple awards for his sophomore campaign, including the Lute Olson Award, given to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player in NCAA Division I. While he might have to battle for minutes, his résumé shows he has the talent.

In his final year at Wisconsin, Davis averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals a contest. He is not afraid to shoot, which hurt his efficiency as a sophomore, making just 30.6% of his 3-pointers. On the other hand, if he develops a more reliable shot, he could easily get double-digit points every night.

6. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Selected by the Houston Rockets No. 17, Tari Eason made a big impression in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 17.2 points while shooting 44.7% from the field in addition to 1.8 steals and a block. Eason earned All-NBA Summer League First-Team honors for his performance.

At LSU, the power forward scored 16.9 points a night on 52-36-80 shooting splits. With 1.9 steals and a block, Eason has the potential of being one of the best defensive rookies in the last few years. Since the Rockets are also rebuilding, he could play many minutes right away.

5. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

One of the prospects most likely to start this season, Bennedict Mathurin’s role with the Indiana Pacers should increase even more if the team trades Buddy Hield away. Regardless of what happens with the veteran, Mathurin should make a scary duo with Tyrese Haliburton.

The No. 6 pick averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last year at Arizona. He earned multiple honors, including Pac-12 Player of the Year and Consensus Second-Team All-American.

4. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

The NBA world was shocked when Jaden Ivey fell to No. 5 in the draft. Luckily for the Detroit Pistons, the Consensus Second-Team All-American joined the team and should be Cade Cunningham’s backcourt partner for many years to come.

In his final year at Purdue, the shooting guard averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also had shooting splits of 46-36-74. Considered by many as one of the best prospects of the 2022 class, Ivey could be one of the most impressive rookies this season.

3. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings were very criticized for selecting Keegan Murray with the No. 4. The power forward quickly silenced the haters with the NBA Summer League MVP after putting up 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 50% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers.

As a sophomore at Iowa, Murray averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals. The Kings do have some impressive veterans in the frontcourt in Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes, but they could all start together.

2. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Projected by many to go first overall in the 2022 draft, Jabari Smith Jr. ended up being selected No. 3 by the Houston Rockets. Although he still has areas to develop, playing for the rebuilding Rockets could be the perfect situation for the power forward.

At Auburn, Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists, plus 1.1 steals and a block a night, earning many freshman recognitions in the process. He should be one of the team’s main options in 2022-23, so expect many points from the rookie.

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

The No. 1 pick this year, Paolo Banchero became the favorite to win Rookie of the Year following Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury. Projected to start and be one of Orlando Magic’s main offensive options, the power forward should be a key contributor in his first year and comes in at No. 1 on this ranking of top fantasy basketball rookies.

As a Duke Blue Devil, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also had 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. If he develops a more reliable 3-point shot (33.8% in college), Banchero could be one of the biggest names in the NBA sooner than expected.