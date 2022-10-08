Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Power Forwards In 2022-23 NBA Season, Ranked

The 2022-23 fantasy basketball season is upon us. Drafts are already underway, and many fantasy owners are wondering who they will use some of their top picks on this year. With that in mind, it feels like a good time to unveil our top fantasy basketball power forwards rankings for the upcoming season.

Power forward has an interesting mix of players who can also play small forward and center, which means it has a very deep player pool to select from this season. There are a lot of different options for the position this season, and that should make it a useful position for fantasy owners to build around when they draft. So let’s dive into the rankings and see which players crack the top 15 at the position.

15. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft for the Orlando Magic, and he should have a huge role for his new team in his rookie year. Banchero showed during Summer League that he is ready for the NBA, and he profiles as a strong three-level scorer who can rebound as well. The Magic are going to throw Banchero into the fire right away, and chances are he will put together a strong rookie campaign.

14. Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram played a big role in the New Orleans Pelicans success last season, and he should have more space to roam on offense now that Zion Williamson is back in the fold. Ingram has averaged at least 22 points in each of his three seasons with the Pelicans, while chipping in on the glass and as a passer too. He’s a consistent producer, and that should continue into this season.

13. Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley had a very strong rookie season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he should be able to build off of that this year. Adding Donovan Mitchell to the equation will help loosen up the Cavs offense, and provide Mobley with more open looks. Mobley is a solid interior player on both ends of the floor, and if he takes a step forward, he could end up being one of the steals of the season.

12. Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson is back after missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. Last time we saw Williamson on the floor, he was scoring 27 points per game on 61.1 percent shooting from the field while also bringing in seven rebounds per game. He’s a big injury risk, and it may take some time for him to get back into the swing of things, but Williamson’s ceiling is sky-high this season.

11. Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes immediately became a crucial piece of the Toronto Raptors rotation in his rookie season, and his role should only continue to grow this season. He does a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor, and he should only continue to improve as he plays alongside Pascal Siakam. If Barnes can take another step forward this season, he could move a few spots on our top fantasy basketball power forwards list.

10. Kawhi Leonard

If Kawhi Leonard plays like himself, it’s clear this ranking will be too low for him. Leonard scores in bunches and is incredibly efficient from the field, and he also makes strong contributions as a passer and a rebounder. Similar to Williamson, there’s a bit of risk since he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign here, but Leonard’s ceiling is quite high.

9. Bam Adebayo

It always feels like Bam Adebayo is overlooked on the court, but in the fantasy world, he’s an extremely valuable player. Adebayo is an efficient scorer and rebounder for the Heat, and he always plays incredible defense for them, although that doesn’t always show up on the scoreboard in fantasy. Adebayo has a very solid floor with the Miami Heat, making him a safe pick at power forward.

8. Julius Randle

Julius Randle took a huge step back after his breakout 2020-21 campaign, but he was still fairly productive from a fantasy perspective because of his ability to score, rebound, and pass. If Randle can find his efficiency this season, he could be in store for a bounce back season. Even if he doesn’t, he gets the ball enough with the New York Knicks that he has a solid floor for fantasy owners.

7. Domantas Sabonis

Similar to Randle, Domantas Sabonis took a bit of a step back last season, but he was still pretty effective overall, and that should continue this season. He’s the focal point of the Sacramento Kings offense alongside De’Aaron Fox, and he should continue to remain involved as a scorer and a rebounder. Sabonis also is a strong passer for a power forward, and it’s clear he’s a safe option for fantasy production.

6. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is looking to prove that he can put together a bounce back campaign this season, and if he can stay on the court, who’s going to bet against him? Davis is a dominant all-around player when he’s fully healthy, but he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Still Davis is a strong scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker, allowing him to earn this high spot on our list.

5. Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam continues to become better and better with the Toronto Raptors, and his role has grown with each passing season. Siakam is the Raptors top scorer on offense, and he also has value because he can conduct the offense when needed as well. Siakam can rebound and make a strong impact on defense, making him a shoo-in for a top five spot in our top fantasy basketball power forwards list.

4. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant proved last season that he’s still as dangerous a fantasy basketball player as ever. He scored nearly 30 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field, and he did it without getting much help from his teammates. Add in his contributions as a rebounder and a passer, and Durant is in line for another big season with the Brooklyn Nets.

3. LeBron James

The third spot LeBron James can play at this season is power forward, and after finishing second on both our point guard and small forward lists, James gets bumped down to third here. When he plays, there aren’t many players who can make the impact that James does. But injury concerns and the Lakers struggles take a little bit away from James’ fantasy value, landing him in third on our top fantasy basketball power forwards list.

2. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum continues to get better and better to start his career with the Boston Celtics, and that doesn’t seem likely to change this upcoming season. Tatum is an elite scorer all over the floor, a skilled rebounder, and he showed a ton of improvement as a passer during Boston’s Finals run. Tatum is the focal point of the C’s offense, making him a borderline top 5 pick regardless of position.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo can play at center as well as power forward, which adds to his value over top centers such as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. Antetokounmpo is an efficient scorer, skilled defender, and he can even run the Bucks offense now. There isn’t much Antetokounmpo can’t do, and he’s easily the top power forward entering the upcoming season.